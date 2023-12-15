Plans unveiled to convert derelict pub with Royal links in Northampton into a dentists and residential flats

The new buyers have shared their early vision for the site

Plans have been unveiled to convert a derelict pub with Royal links in Northampton into a dentists and residential flats.

The White Horse Inn, in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, has recently been sold subject to contract, according to estate agents Richard Greener.

The former pub, which was on the market for half a million pounds, has stood vacant and derelict since it closed down in 2009.

Here's an illustration of how the buyers would like to develop the site

Many residents in the area have been calling for the redevelopment of this site for many years, and now it appears their hopes could soon become a reality.

Conservative councillor Sam Rumens (Kingsthorpe South) has been in contact with the buyer’s who have revealed initial proposals on what they plan on doing with the site.

Councillor Rumens said: “I am delighted to confirm the buyers have shared with me their first illustration of what the building could look like after development.

“The first draft plan is to have a dentistry practice on the front corner part of the ground floor, with seven duplex one-bed apartments filling the rest of the space. I understand there are some ideas around making parking and access work smoothly. They want to keep the original character of the building, with a slight modern enhancement to create a focal point with the glass section.

The White Horse has been stood vacant since 2009

“I would like to stress this is an initial idea. The buyers would like to get a feeling for what the residents of Kingsthorpe think of these plans, and if you have any suggestions. This will allow them to consider changes that might be beneficial to the Kingsthorpe community.

“So, please comment below (feel free to be brutal) your thoughts - positive, negative, ideas, concerns and so forth. Finally, a step forward!”

Kingsthorpe residents commented with their thoughts on the proposals.

One resident said: “Not too keen on the front entrance as I feel it will lose some of the character. However, anything is better than what it is at the moment as not exactly the best impression of Kingsthorpe.”

Another added: “Definitely agree that if it is a dentist that it takes NHS, with Kingsthorpe postcode residents getting first refusal. The lack of available NHS dentist appointments in Northampton is disgraceful.”