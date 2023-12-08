'Eyesore' pub in Northampton with Royal links is sold after being put on the market for half a million pound

“We will hopefully see plans for its regeneration come forward shortly.”

An ‘eyesore’ former pub in an ‘iconic’ part of Northampton on the market for half a million pounds has been sold.

The White Horse Inn, in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, has recently been sold subject to contract, according to real estate agents Richard Greener.

The former pub has stood vacant and derelict since it closed down in 2009.

The White Horse, in Harborough Road, has been sold after being put on the market for £500k

The property comprises a two storey former pub building with a garden to the rear, as well as an adjoining two storey building, formerly a print shop.

Many residents in the area have been calling for the redevelopment of this site for many years.

Conservative councillor Sam Rumens (Kingsthorpe south) previously said: “It's been a sad sight ever since it closed (aside from some of the cool art work). It's one of a few buildings/plots around Kingsthorpe that is bringing the area down and I desperately want to see them regenerated or re-developed. Having listened to the views of hundreds of residents, it is clear we all want action.”

Following the recent sale, councillor Rumens said he is ‘delighted’ to ‘finally see some progress’.

The sold signs have been attached to the building

He said: “I am delighted to see there is finally some progress on this eyesore at such an iconic location. We will hopefully see plans for its regeneration come forward shortly. A step forward for Kingsthorpe.”

Local historian Dave Knibb previously advocated for any regeneration works to incorporate the site’s ‘wonderfully rich past’.

He said: "Although there is no prospect of a pub ever reappearing on the site, it is such a shame that the old building is just being left exposed to the elements.

"Any future use of the site would be greatly enhanced by incorporating some or all of the historic building, maintaining the link to the site’s wonderfully rich past.”

An extract from Dave's book 'Last Orders: A History and Directory of Northampton Pubs' provides some interesting history behind The White Horse Inn.