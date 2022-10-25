Plans to convert fire-ravaged Northampton town centre nightclub into 43 'affordable' flats recommended for approval

Plans to demolish a former nightclub in Northampton town centre and convert it into 43 'affordable' flats have been recommended for approval.

Proposals to convert the former Fat Cats Bar at 21-23 Bridge Street, a Grade II listed building, have been recommended for approval by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) planning officers.

An official decision is set to be made at a planning committee meeting on Tuesday, November 1.

The former Fat Cats bar burned down in 2012 and has had scaffolding around it ever since.

The recommendation to approve the plans are subject to conditions for the developer to abide by which includes 35 per cent onsite affordable housing provision; early years education financial contribution; primary education financial contribution; construction futures financial contribution; and NHS healthcare provision financial contribution.

The proposals were submitted by A Z Investments to WNC back in April.

The plans involve the partial demolition of 21-23 Bridge Street (with the front facade to be retained and repaired), to create 43 'affordable' apartments, an office and commercial spaces with refuse and cycle storage provision.

A Z Investments said in planning papers: “The vision for the site is to turn an unused site into a sustainable one… utilising and regenerating an existing building that has suffered as a result of fire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northampton Town Council’s planning committee welcomed the development of the derelict building and said the rooms appear a reasonable size.

Objections have been raised by a member of the strategic housing team, who says 'the affordable housing tenure has not been confirmed'.

Northamptonshire Police commented on the plans saying they have 'concerns over the night-time economy and anti-social behaviour in close proximity to residential accommodation'.

The Bridge Street premises has been shut since January 2, 2012 when a fire, later found to have been started accidentally by roofers, ripped through the former Angel Hotel building.

Advertisement Hide Ad