Plans unveiled to convert fire-ravaged former bar in Northampton into 43 'affordable' flats

Plans have been unveiled to convert a fire-ravaged former bar in Northampton into 43 'affordable' flats.

Proposals have been submitted by A Z Investments to West Northamptonshire Council to convert the former Fat Cats Bar in Bridge Street into a block of flats.

The Bridge Street premises has been shut since January 2, 2012 when a fire, later found to have been started accidentally by roofers, ripped through the former Angel Hotel building.

The former Fat Cats bar burned down in 2012 and has had scaffolding around it ever since

Since then, the remaining shell of the building has been supported by scaffolding.

Planning papers say: "The vision for the site is to turn an unused site into a sustainable one… utilising and regenerating an existing building that has suffered as a result of fire.

"The Balloon Bar at ground floor level is still in operation but the upper floors have suffered from structural fire damage, smoke damage and are in a dilapidated condition.

"The scheme will make use of an otherwise redundant site that has been extensively compromised as a result of fire.

This is what the site could look like, according to plans

"The proposed dwellings are of a mix of different sizes to cater for people living in different situations."

The 43 flats would be comprised of 29 one-beds and 14 two-beds flats. Some flats would cater for more people than the number of beds suggest. For example, a two-bed could be designed as a four person apartment.

Planning permission to redevelop this building was granted in September 2019 to build a 60-room hotel over part of the ground floor and across the three upper floors.

Because of this planning approval, Balloon Bar was preparing to close down in December 2019 to make way for redevelopment. However those plans changed following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The applicant said: "The proposed use of a hotel no longer works financially, especially with the vast amount of money required in the restoration of the fire damaged building and no ‘end user’ to rely upon in these difficult times.

"It is therefore proposed to change this use from a hotel into residential use, maintaining commercial use to the ground floor fronting Bridge Street."