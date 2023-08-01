Plans to build 900 homes on countryside land in Northampton slammed as 'RIDICULOUS'

Plans to build 900 homes on countryside land in Northampton are set to be ‘strongly opposed’ by two neighbouring villages.

Proposals were submitted in July to build 900 ‘high-quality’ homes on land equivalent to the size of a whopping 80 football pitches to the south and east of Grange Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the 900 homes, 35 per cent (315) have been earmarked as ‘much-needed’ ‘affordable’ homes, according to applicant Manor Oak Homes (MOH).

900 homes could be built within the red boundary, which is next to Grange Park

There will also be a site for a new primary school, a range of shops and community facilities, and a significant amount of open space which will include community allotments, children’s play facilities, and a southern extension to the neighbouring Foxfield Country Park, according to plans.

However, neighbouring parish councils, Grange Park and Quinton, oppose the plans.

Peter Collyer, Chairman of Quinton Parish Council said: “Quinton is a small village of 80 houses, and Manor Oak Homes have applied to West Northants Council to build 900 new homes on three neighbouring fields, having had their original plan for 300 homes on one of the fields rejected by WNC, and on appeal by the planning inspector, in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If approved, this would swamp our rural community, amongst other things causing thousands of extra car journeys on our narrow roads. Given all the housing presently being built round Northampton, Quinton Parish Council, on behalf of all its residents, will be strongly opposing this plan.”

Grange Park Parish Council said it will be objecting to the plans but declined to comment further.

One resident objected saying: “Dangerous road with no access. Ridiculous planning application.”

Another said: “Ridiculous. Ruining beautiful countryside with no access!! The road is horrific as it is, how do they expect it to cope with this as well?”

William Main, managing director of Manor Oak Homes, previously said: “If our application is approved, the proposals will provide a sustainable and high-quality living environment for up to 900 households, many of which will currently be finding it difficult to secure an affordable or appropriate home locally due to the demand for new properties significantly outstripping supply.”