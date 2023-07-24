Plans submitted to build 900 'high-quality' new homes on land the size of 80 football pitches in Northampton

Plans have been submitted to build 900 ‘high-quality’ homes in Northampton on land equivalent to the size of a whopping 80 football pitches.

Manor Oak Homes (MOH) has submitted a planning application to build the development on 43 hectares of countryside land to the south and east of Grange Park.

Of the 900 homes, 35 per cent (315) have been earmarked as ‘much-needed’ ‘affordable’ homes, according to MOH.

Plans have been submitted to build 900 homes on land within the red outlined area next to Grange Park

There will also be a site for a new primary school, a range of shops and community facilities, and a significant amount of open space which will include community allotments, children’s play facilities, and a southern extension to the neighbouring Foxfield Country Park, according to plans.

MOH says the application represents the culmination of almost three years of ‘rigorous planning’.

The house builders held a public consultation at Quinton Village Hall and Foxfield Pavilion in March following ‘considerable concerns’ from residents.

William Main, managing director of Manor Oak Homes, said: “We would like to thank the council’s officers and local people for providing their valuable feedback on what sort of development would best meet the needs of the local area, but also West Northamptonshire more widely.

An artist's impression of what some of the homes could look like

“It has very much been our ambition since the start of this project to arrive at a development that is large enough to genuinely make a difference in meeting the housing needs of Northampton but in a way that also helps improve the facilities and amenity enjoyed by not only future but also existing residents locally.

"We look forward to continuing the very constructive discussions we’ve enjoyed with all key stakeholders while the application is being considered.”

He added: “If our application is approved, the proposals will provide a sustainable and high-quality living environment for up to 900 households, many of which will currently be finding it difficult to secure an affordable or appropriate home locally due to the demand for new properties significantly outstripping supply.

“The 315 new affordable properties will enable families on the local waiting list for social housing to finally find a place to live that suits their needs. This benefit of the proposals should not be underestimated. These homes will be provided alongside all the facilities needed to ensure that the development encourages sustainable living – one which allows residents to step out of their homes and walk to school, the shops and the play park.”

