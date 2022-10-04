Plans to build 101-student flats on top of Northampton town centre car park recommended for approval

Plans to build a 101-bedroom student accommodation site on top of a car park in Northampton have been recommended for approval.

The applicant, The Zone Pension Trust, proposes to build the flats on an undeveloped car park in College Street between the New Testament Church of God and the The Boston nightclub.

The plans are set to be approved at a West Northamptonshire Council planning committee meeting on Tuesday night (October 4) subject to conditions and a section 106 legal agreement.

An artist's impression of what the flats could look like.

A WNC planning officer said: "The proposal would bring a prominent site in the town centre and conservation area back into use whilst contributing to the vitality and viability of the surrounding area in accordance with planning policy. As such, the principle of the development as proposed is accepted."

The WNC officer also said in a report the proposal “may reduce the demand for student Houses in Multiple Occupations (HMOs)” in the town, which has become a controversial subject for many residents.

Northampton Town Council is also in support of the plans, saying the development is “seen as positive and would reduce the need for HMO’s in the town”.

According to the report, the application proposes the erection of a new building of four and five stories forming a student halls. The proposed student halls would provide 101 x one-bedroom studios, and five of these would be accessible studios for those with disabilities.

The proposed scheme also provides a number of shared spaces for the students, with a lounge, two roof terraces, gym/amenity space, and central courtyard, alongside a laundry and bin and cycle stores. A front entrance to College Street is proposed with a reception area and offices for the management of the student halls, according to the report.

The site is currently closed while construction works take place to turn the former Debenhams, in the Drapery, into 201 student flats.