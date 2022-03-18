Plans unveiled to build five-storey block of 103 'luxury' student flats in Northampton town centre

Plans have been unveiled to build a five-storey block of 103 "luxury" student flats on a car park in Northampton town centre.

The applicant, The Zone Pension Trust, proposes to build the flats on an undeveloped car park in College Street between the New Testament Church of God and the The Boston nightclub.

According to planning papers, the building would contain an entertainment space, a lounge, a gym and a laundry alongside study spaces. There will also be a rooftop terrace offering "views across the town".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist's impression of what the College Street flats would look like

"The proposed College Street site would have a strong relationship with the Drapery site further contributing to the new offering for Northampton," the applicant said in planning papers.

"The enhanced route from the Drapery to College Street via Swan Yard Lane would be improved further by the new green space and external amenity on the corner of College Street.

"The aim is to create a friendly safe community within the historic fabric of Northampton."

An artist's impression of what College Street would look like with both the Debenhams flats (right) and the College Street flats (left) built

Planning papers say there would be no car parking provision, instead there would be space for 104 bicycles.

The applicant said: "Sustainability is an integral part of this design. The site’s excellent public transport provision allows a reduced reliance upon the car. As a result the scheme has been designed as a car free development.

"The proposed building contains secure internal enclosures for 104 bicycles spaces which is 100 per cent cycle provision."

According to the plans, access to the building will be from College Street on the south east corner of the site.

An artist's impression of what the College Street flats would look like

Councillor Danielle Stone, of the Castle ward, slammed the plans saying the developers are "exploiting a planning loophole".

She said: "It seems that developers are exploiting a planning loophole. Student accommodation can be built to a lower standard than units intended for permanent tenancies.

"If student flats are built and then there turns out not to be a market for them, developers can go back to planning and ask for a change of use. Which may possibly be granted.

"There is no demand for more student accommodation in town. If there was a demand I am sure the university would be happy to meet it, and to provide all the support services students need."