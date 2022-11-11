Plans submitted to potentially add more than 1,000 caravans to popular Northampton holiday park

Plans have been submitted by a popular holiday park in Northampton to potentially add more than 1,000 caravans to its site.

Billing Aquadrome, in Crow Lane, has submitted plans to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to increase its site capacity.

The company believes it can fit 3,039 static caravans on its nearly 295 acre site and would like confirmation of that from WNC “for the purposes of valuation”.

According to plans, there are four separate areas at Billing Aquadrome with different positions on the number of static caravans it can have on each.

There is currently a cap of 1,755 static caravans on 212 acres of land at the site but there is still 64.2 acres remaining without a cap, according to plans.

Following an internal assessment, Billing Aquadrome Ltd believes it can fit 20 static caravans per acre on that remaining 64.2 acres, equating to 1,284 caravans, according to planning papers.

A Billing Aquadrome Ltd spokesman said: "The total site capacity is therefore approximately 3,039 and the applicant has undertaken internal assessments to confirm the sitting of 3,039 static caravans is achievable. The applicant is not committing to station that number of caravans, the applicant simply wants to confirm a site capacity for the purposes of valuation, based on an industry-standard density and taking into account undevelopable areas."

According to planning papers, the majority of the park is located within flood zone three, meaning that it suffers from the highest risk of flooding. Small sections of the park are contained within the 'less risky' flood zone two and the north west corner of the park falls outside the flood plain entirely.

Billing Aquadrome is a large scale, established holiday park containing a mix of static caravans and touring caravans, and a variety of services including funfair, adventure golf, and eating and drinking establishments.

Due to it being a holiday park, residents' vacation homes cannot be their main residences but they can visit as often as they like throughout the season, which is between February 1 to January 6.

