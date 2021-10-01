Company buys popular Northampton holiday park and plans to invest £30million into improving it - thousands of residents set to benefit

One of the largest holiday parks in the UK, based in Northampton, has been SOLD and its new owners plan on investing £30million pound into it.

Royale Group, the parent company of Royale Resorts, has bought Billing Aquadrome and its sister site Cogenhoe Mill for an undisclosed fee, the company announced on Wednesday (September 29).

The family-run Royale Group has been in business for 76 years and oversees a number of companies including Royale Resorts, which operates holiday, luxury lodge and adventure parks across the UK.

Billing Aquadrome is now under new ownership

Bob Bull, Royale Group’s CEO, said: “I would like to personally thank everyone that has been involved in this journey for their hard work and dedication to achieving our visions and goals. Things are looking very positive for 2021 and beyond.”

Robert Bull, Chief Executive Officer of Royale Group, said: “Royale Group has fantastic plans for Billing Aquadrome and Cogenhoe with an investment programme of £30 million to upgrade the sites.

"Billing Aquadrome [and Cogenhoe Mill] will now fly the Royale Resorts flag."

Royale Group confirmed that both holiday parks will retain their current members of staff.

Pure Leisure, which sold the holiday parks to the Royale Group, said it is confident the sites will continue to be improved.

John Morphet, chairman and owner of Pure Leisure, said: “We are pleased to share that the sale of Billing Aquadrome to Royale Group has been finalised.

“Holiday parks are vital in supporting local employment and contribute towards attracting people to the area; the economic benefits of which are clear for all to see.

"We are confident that Royale will continue the journey we have started by improving these two sites for everyone.”

Jason Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Royale added: “The acquisition... is a hugely important step forward in our ongoing growth strategy.

“To be able to purchase sites of this size and potentially off-market, is a fantastic achievement. We look forward to continuing the excellent work John and his team have started.”

Royale Group said to keep an eye on its social media pages for further updates.