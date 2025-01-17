Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been submitted for the next stage of a 1,900-house development in Northampton, but there is no update on a half-finished ‘relief road’.

Plans have been submitted for the next phase of Bovis and Linden Homes’ housing development at Norwood Farm, located between Harpole and Duston.

This phase involves the construction of another 278 new homes, with 139 classed as ‘affordable’ homes, along with public open spaces and drainage systems, according to the submitted plans.

This phase is part of a much larger development granted approval in 2020, which includes up to 1,900 homes, along with a range of community amenities, such as a primary school, a mixed-use local centre, retail spaces, and health and community facilities.

WNC said works to join the unfinished southern section of the Sandy Lane Relief Road would start early in the New Year but no works appear to have started as of yet. Credit: Clare Malings.

Paul Stafford, Managing Director for Vistry South Central Midlands, said: “Work is progressing well at Western Gate, where we are currently on site building 559 much-needed new homes.

"We’re pleased to have submitted a planning application to finalise the details of a further 278 homes that will form the next phase of this major development, providing high-quality, sustainable and much-needed places to live in an area where there is a significant housing supply shortfall.”

The application covers Phase 2 and part of Phase 1B of the project, which are located next to the partially completed Sandy Lane Relief Road (SLRR).

However, the SLRR is only half finished, and there has been no update from West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) on when works to complete it will begin, despite earlier promises that work would start in the New Year.

In November, WNC stated that it was finalising agreements with Homes England, the landowner, and that construction work was scheduled to begin in the New Year to fully connect the two sections of the Sandy Lane Relief Road.

A council spokesman said at the time: “WNC continues to work closely with Homes England to finalise agreements. Construction work is expected to commence early in the new year, paving the way for a timely opening of the road to traffic.”

Councillor Phil Larratt, cabinet member for Highways at WNC, also confirmed an opening date for the completed road in Spring 2025.

However, no work appears to have started yet, despite being two weeks into the new year. When asked for an update, WNC declined to respond.

Vistry Group, which owns Bovis and Linden Homes, has been contacted for comment.