Plans for modular housing on former Northampton school site among latest applications lodged with council

West Northamptonshire Council has published its latest round of planning applications – including the proposals for modular homes on the site of a former school in Northampton.

As reported by the Chronicle & Echo earlier this month, an application has been submitted for the redevelopment of the former Lings Upper School site in Billing Brook Road.

The scheme sets out plans for 38 two-bedroom relocatable modular accommodation units, along with a residents’ community hub, laundry, site office, children’s play area and other supporting infrastructure. A SUDS detention basin also features in the proposal.

Elsewhere, changes are being sought at Wicken Wood Cottage, 11 Leckhampstead Road, Wicken. The applicant has lodged variation applications to alter approved plans, including keeping the existing kitchen floor level and first-floor storage, amending the internal layout to move the staircase, and making alterations to windows. The works tie in with previous permissions for a rear extension, attic conversion, side extension, two dormer windows, chimney repairs and re-thatching of the roofs.

Artist’s impression of the modular homes planned for the former Lings Upper School site in Weston Favell, Northampton.

In Towcester, an application has been made to discharge a condition attached to earlier consent for the former bank at 130 Watling Street East. The proposal relates specifically to the construction details of new and reinstated doors, as part of the site’s ongoing conversion into a bar.

Residents can view the full applications online at westnorthants.gov.uk/applications or at council offices. Comments must be submitted to the planning department within 21 days of the notice, dated September 18, 2025.

The notice, and hundreds like it, was published on the Public Notice Portal.