Council submits plans to build 38 temporary homes for people facing homelessness on former school site in Northampton

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has submitted plans to build 38 temporary homes for people facing homelessness on former school site in Northampton.

The development, on part of the former Lings Upper School site in Weston Favell, next to Northampton Academy, would provide 38 two-bedroom homes along with a community hub, play area, landscaped green space, cycle storage, and parking.

A WNC spokesperson said: “The proposed development represents a well-considered and timely response to West Northamptonshire Council’s urgent need for high quality short-term accommodation for individuals and families facing homelessness.”

The homes would be modular builds, constructed off-site before being craned into place. The council says this approach will “minimise disruption to neighbouring uses and the local road network, while ensuring a robust, energy-efficient, and low-maintenance build.”

Artist’s impression of the modular homes planned for the former Lings Upper School site in Weston Favell, Northampton.

The authority added that the project will “create a safe, welcoming, and well-planned setting for residents” while addressing “a pressing social need, providing much needed emergency accommodation in a location with excellent access to services, schools, healthcare, and public transport.”

The land, part of the old Lings Upper School which was demolished more than a decade ago, has remained empty since.

Originally, 76 units were proposed across a wider 1.49-hectare site, but concerns over biodiversity led to the plan being scaled back to 38 homes on a 0.67-hectare footprint.

The council said: “This is an innovative and sustainable solution that not only meets statutory obligations but also makes a positive and lasting contribution to the character of Weston Favell and the wellbeing of its future residents.”

If approved, each unit will have its own parking space, with additional bays provided for visitors, disabled residents, and electric vehicles.

The council previously said the scheme, part of a wider push to provide short-term accommodation, could save approximately £667,000 annually compared to hotel stays, offering a more cost-effective and suitable solution for families and vulnerable individuals.

A similar modular housing scheme in Milton Keynes has already provided successful temporary homes for people in need, which the council cited as an example of the benefits of this approach.

A target decision date has been set for December 2. Those wishing to comment on the application must do so by October 9.