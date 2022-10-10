Developers go public with plans for car park, homes and hotel on Northampton station 'gateway' project

Plans to transform the area around Northampton train station have gone out for the public to give their views.

Councillors gave the scheme — including a new multi-storey car park, homes and a hotel on land between the railway and St Andrew’s Road — the green light back in December 2021.

A consultation runs until October 28 with details on the plans available to view at the station from October 17 to October 23 or on the scheme website northamptonstationgateway.co.uk.

Developers blocwork — a partnership between Network Rail and bloc Group — say the plans will encourage more passengers to use the station and create a ‘gateway’ into the town by improving an area which “lacks vibrancy and can feel unwelcoming.”

Chris Byrne, from Network Rail, said: “It’s really exciting to be able to share these plans with local people so they can shape how we transform the area around Northampton station and make it fit for the future.

“We know that there have long been calls for better parking at the station.

"With the railway at the centre of this redevelopment we believe it will encourage more people to make long-distance journeys by using the greenest form of public transport.”

The need for more parking was identified after Northampton station was rebuilt in January 2015, despite a temporary second deck over the surface car park taking capacity to 800 vehicles.

A new 1,200-space multi-storey will also have a covered walkway for pedestrians between the station and car park.