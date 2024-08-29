Plans approved for 525 homes to be built on land the size of 34 football pitches in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been approved for the construction of 525 new homes on land the the size of 34 football pitches in Northampton.

The project, named Hampton Green and led by Martin Grant Homes Ltd. and Harcourt Developments, is part of the Northampton South of Brackmills Sustainable Urban Extension (SUE), which will eventually encompass 1,300 homes.

Outline plans for this development were first submitted in 2017 and received approval in 2022. The latest approval covers the reserved matters for the site, which is located on a 26-hectare area just off Newport Pagnell Road between Wootton and Hackleton. This site is bordered by the Landimore Park development to the northwest and the recently developed Morris Homes site to the south.

The applicants stated: "The development presents an opportunity to deliver a new neighbourhood. It aims to create a development for the 21st century, whilst reflecting the desirable elements of the local vernacular. The proposed development will create 525 new homes with housing choice and new amenity spaces for the existing and new community, whilst improving public access across the site and to the wider countryside." They added, "Hampton Green will be a highly desirable place to live for the 21st century and beyond."

Hampton Green, a new development off Newport Pagnell Road, will feature 525 homes and extensive public spaces

The new development will include 457 market properties and 68 affordable homes. The market housing will feature 116 two-bedroom, 224 three-bedroom, and 117 four-bedroom units. The affordable housing will be divided into 26 shared ownership units and 42 affordable rent units, with options for one, two, and three-bedroom homes.

Although the West Northamptonshire Joint Core Strategy requires 35 percent of new homes to be affordable, a financial review found this would make the project unfeasible. As a result, it was agreed to provide 13 percent affordable housing, a compromise approved by the council’s planning committees.

Additionally, the project will incorporate 9.92 hectares of public open space, roughly the size of 13 football pitches. This space will include public open areas, children’s play areas, a locally equipped area of play, a ‘kickabout’ area, and two orchards.

Access to the site will be provided via a new roundabout on a realigned Newport Pagnell Road, which will be completed before the first homes are occupied.