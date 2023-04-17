News you can trust since 1931
PICTURES: Take a look at Northampton's Market Square as £8.4million redevelopment works hit first major milestone

Works to transform the site started in February

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 17th Apr 2023, 16:27 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 16:33 BST

Here’s how the £8.4million refurbishment of Northampton’s Market Square is coming on.

The multi-million pound works to transform the town’s historic Market Square started in the first week of February and are set to take around 18 months to complete.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) say the site will include new “high-quality” paving and materials, a “flexible” event space, “bespoke” fixed stalls, more trees, tiered seating and an “interactive water feature”.

Chronicle & Echo has been keeping track of the progression of the works since they first started.

At first the construction was slow to get going, with WNC councillor Daniel Lister promising in early March that works were ‘set to intensify’ over the coming weeks.

It appears as if the works have intensified, hitting a first milestone as many of the cobbles have now been lifted ready to make way for the new paving.

Click through our gallery to see how works have progressed in the first two months.

Works are progressing at Market Square

1. £8.4million redevelopment of Market Square

Works are progressing at Market Square Photo: Logan MacLeod

Photo taken from the top of the Grosvenor Centre car park on the first day without trade at the Market Square on January 31.

2. First day without trade

Photo taken from the top of the Grosvenor Centre car park on the first day without trade at the Market Square on January 31. Photo: Logan MacLeod

Works to refurbish the Market Square began on Monday (February 6). Pictured: Conservative councillor Daniel Lister (left), who is in charge of the project at WNC, and council leader Jonathan Nunn (right)

3. £8.4million redevelopment of Market Square

Works to refurbish the Market Square began on Monday (February 6). Pictured: Conservative councillor Daniel Lister (left), who is in charge of the project at WNC, and council leader Jonathan Nunn (right) Photo: -

Workers at the fenced-off site in early February

4. £8.4million redevelopment of Market Square

Workers at the fenced-off site in early February Photo: Logan MacLeod

