PICTURES: Take a look at Northampton's Market Square as £8.4million redevelopment works hit first major milestone
Works to transform the site started in February
Here’s how the £8.4million refurbishment of Northampton’s Market Square is coming on.
The multi-million pound works to transform the town’s historic Market Square started in the first week of February and are set to take around 18 months to complete.
West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) say the site will include new “high-quality” paving and materials, a “flexible” event space, “bespoke” fixed stalls, more trees, tiered seating and an “interactive water feature”.
Chronicle & Echo has been keeping track of the progression of the works since they first started.
At first the construction was slow to get going, with WNC councillor Daniel Lister promising in early March that works were ‘set to intensify’ over the coming weeks.
It appears as if the works have intensified, hitting a first milestone as many of the cobbles have now been lifted ready to make way for the new paving.
Click through our gallery to see how works have progressed in the first two months.