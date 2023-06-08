It’s been fourth months since work began – here’s the latest update

Here’s all the latest on the major multi-million pound refurbishment at Northampton’s Market Square – including pictures, project costs and fascinating archaeological finds.

It has now been four months since West Northants Council and building contractor Stepnell Ltd began major refurbishment on Market Square – so what’s the latest update?

WNC said works are ‘progressing well’, with the main focus in May being groundworks.

A council spokesman said: “Work is progressing well.

"During May the focus of the groundworks has been in the central area of the market (divided into four phases).

"Phase 1D (east side) has been partially excavated to the level for the new subbase with surface water drainage works underway throughout phase 1D and 1C. This includes some of the deepest excavations in the scheme.

“Anglian Water is now on-site undertaking repairs to the existing sewer in phase 1A (west side), an area the contractors are not currently undertaking works in, with this anticipated to be complete in mid-June and no predicted impact on the programme.

“WNC is working closely with the archaeologists to monitor both the programme of works and necessary preservation of the site. The archaeologists have discovered the remains of a wall, a cobbled gully/surface and some well-preserved leather shoes. The latter have been preserved and recorded. Most of the remains are medieval with bronze age animal bones. We don’t have any further details on this at this stage.

“The perimeter phase 2 (north, outside Boots and Grosvenor Centre) commenced on 31 May and we are engaging with businesses throughout this work."

The site was initially set to cost £8.4million, which came from central Government’s Future High Street Fund, but the project has run over buger.

A WNC spokesman said: “The initial construction cost for the project at £8.4 million was outlined in early 2020. Three years on, construction costs are significantly higher due to inflation and lasting effects of the pandemic. The revised projected cost is £10 million, which is being funded through different funding streams including £8.4m from the Future High Street Fund, Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) which can only be spent on infrastructure projects, and £500,000 reallocation for other capital works.

“There are many live services and complex aspects of this large-scale programme but work is progressing well within the schedule.”

WNC said before works began that the project is expected to take 18 months to complete.

1 . Multi-million pound Market Square works Here's an update on the Market Square works, which started four months ago Photo: Logan MacLeod Photo Sales

2 . Multi-million pound Market Square works Photo taken from the top of the Grosvenor Centre car park on the first day without trade at the Market Square on January 31. Photo: Logan MacLeod Photo Sales

3 . Multi-million pound Market Square works Works to refurbish the Market Square began four months ago on Monday (February 6). Pictured: Conservative councillor Daniel Lister (left), who is in charge of the project at WNC, and council leader Jonathan Nunn (right). Photo: Logan MacLeod Photo Sales

4 . Multi-million pound Market Square works Workers at the fenced-off site in early February Photo: Logan MacLeod Photo Sales