Petition to save Brixworth allotments presented at council meeting in bid to gather further support

A petition to save Brixworth allotments was presented at a full council meeting, in a bid to gather support from councillors and West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

More than 1,000 people have signed a petition to save the long-standing allotments that have been deep-rooted within the community for hundreds of years.

Phil Pinder, secretary of the Brixworth Allotment Association (BAA), told the council chamber that allotments were "increasingly coming under attack from developers".

The Brixworth Allotment Association standing outside the council chamber at the Northampton Guildhall. (Secretary, Phil Pinder, second from left and Brixworth Cllr Jonathan Harris far right).

Phil Pinder, secretary of the Brixworth Allotment Association (BAA), told the council chamber that allotments were “increasingly coming under attack from developers”.

He added: “Our allotments are of significant benefit to the village. They provide locally grown produce, reduce the cost of living for individuals, provide healthy outdoor exercise, promote well-being and also support the local environment whilst increasing viability.

“We have rigorously been fighting this and hope to get a resolution. We are asking for support from WNC in our quest to retain allotments for the benefit of future generations.

“Allotments are the lifeblood of many communities. It’s important we protect them and the communities that use them.”

According to Mr Pinder, about 50 families from the village tend to the 65 plots on the allotment land.

The landowners, the Cross Brothers, previously stated that discussions with the Brixworth Allotment Association faltered and negotiations broke down.

Tighter rules surrounding the protection of existing community spaces are suggested in the draft West Northamptonshire Local Plan. If passed, development that would result in the loss of facilities such as sports and community centres, open spaces and allotments would be resisted by the council.

The document states: “Community and sports facilities and open spaces are important in ensuring the needs of communities are met. They are where people meet and spend their leisure time with recent studies demonstrating how critical they are to good physical and mental health. Allotments also contribute to food security and healthy eating.”

BAA has acknowledged the local plans and has asked the council that it is adhered to. The plan will go to consultation after Easter from April 8 to June 2. The group, however, has warned that it needs a resolution by September 29 when they must vacate the premises.