‘Save our allotments’: Plot holders say ‘the fight continues’ as eight months remain at Brixworth Allotments

The plot holders at Brixworth Allotments say “the fight continues” as eight months remain until they have been told they have to leave the beloved site.

Located in Northampton Road, four acres remain of the original allotment land – which has had a positive impact on the community for hundreds of years.

The land is owned by the Cross brothers, Timothy, Peter and William, who own 3X Investments Limited.

Ken Nikel, 71, who has been a plot holder at the Brixworth Allotments in Northampton Road for a decade and is treasurer for the Brixworth Allotment Association.

On September 2 last year, the plot holders received a ‘notice to quit’ from the owners and claimed “no explanation was given”. This notice informed them that they were required to vacate possession of the premises by September 29, 2024.

The Cross brothers, as outlined in a statement issued by Peter further on in this story, said discussions with the Brixworth Allotment Association began in early 2022 but as they “faltered” and “no further response was received”, they followed legal advice that brought them to today’s outcome.

They proposed a possible development to part of the allotment land, and for the transfer of the freehold of the other part to the Brixworth Allotment Association.

The conditions were not deemed a viable option by the Allotment Association and negotiations broke down when an agreement could not be reached, which resulted in the current eviction notice.

Talking to the Chronicle & Echo, Ken Nikel – who has been a plot holder in Northampton Road for a decade and is the treasurer for the association – relayed his account.

“They talked about offering us a five year lease, as planning laws were due to be renewed,” said Ken. “It was an easier opportunity to get us off and build houses with smaller gardens. The need for allotments would rise again.”

Ken, 71, described the terms of the lease as “astonishingly ridiculous” as they were going to have to pay significantly more than they currently are.

He added: “It was a joke and we simply just ignored it. This was the third proposition they made to us. We quite simply want to retain the allotments.”

Ken explained the “big positive impact” the allotment has on the local community – mentioning those with mental illness, young families with children and retired gentlemen like himself who use it as a form of exercise and to grow food.

“The use of the allotments by the public goes back 400 years,” he said.

Fresh produce is also taken from the allotment to the nearest community larder on a weekly basis, which will be sorely missed if it has to stop.

A working party has been formed as a result. Ken shared that meetings are ongoing and they will be making an application to the government’s community asset fund, with a focus on the purchase of open spaces. Ken said Brixworth Allotments had been “declared an open space for the village”.

An open day is being held on February 17 to welcome the community to the allotments, for them to see the benefits themselves.

The offering of ‘micro plots’ will be launched for those interested in a small patch, as Ken says most houses do not allow the space to grow produce in gardens these days.

“This isn’t an isolated incident,” Ken concluded. “Sites across the country are having the same problem. If regulations were the same as council allotments, we wouldn’t have this problem in the first place.”

Phil Pinder, the current chair of the Brixworth Allotment Association, is determined to fight to save the land – not just for the families who currently utilise the plots, but for those in the future who are yet to reap the benefits.

‘Discussions seemed to falter’

Timothy, Peter and William Cross were approached by this newspaper for comment and a statement was provided by Peter.

It read: “Representatives of the Brixworth Allotment Association were involved in discussions in early 2022 concerning possible development of part of the allotments, and for the transfer of the freehold of the other part of the allotment area to the Brixworth Allotment Association with a later donation of a sum of money (£50,000) should planning permission be granted.

“Discussions seemed to falter; no further response was received from the Brixworth Allotment Association and subsequently in 2023 a firm of solicitors was engaged to update and regularise a lease with the Brixworth Allotment Association.

“Despite the offer to the Brixworth Allotment Association for a lease on the allotment area no response was, or has been, received by the solicitors.

“Subsequently, with no response from the Brixworth Allotment Association and following further advice from the solicitors, a decision was then taken to give the required 12 month notice to vacate the area.”

The brothers were asked how they plan to use the land if the plot holders do vacate in September this year, and if it will remain as a protected open space. No response was provided to this question.

Brixworth Parish Council express full support

Brixworth Parish Council has expressed it is “fully supportive” of the Brixworth Allotments team, and “the aim to protect and preserve the allotments on Northampton Road which are currently under threat”.

The Parish Council has joined with the team to form a working group to support residents and in December, they awarded a grant “to support their campaign for the future benefit of the parish”.

Parish Councillor Tony Nixon said: “More than 700 Brixworth residents have signed a petition calling for the Northampton Road Allotments to be saved, and I along with my fellow councillors share these residents’ concerns.

“I am determined to do all I can to help the allotment holders in their campaign and am part of a working party tasked with securing the long-term future of the site.”

More than 700 people have signed a petition – to be presented to full council in March

Liberal Democrat Councillor Jonathan Harris, who has lived in Brixworth for more than two decades, is responsible for setting up the petition in support of retaining the allotments.

Cllr Harris issued this statement to the Chronicle & Echo: "Allotments bring many benefits to our community – health and general wellbeing, helping people eat healthy diets, with surplus food being shared among family and friends within the community.

“It keeps people active and connected to nature. There is also the issue of food security. The cost of living and the additional burdens of the bureaucracy surrounding Brexit is making prices of fresh produce much more volatile.

“This allotment is designated as open space within the Neighbourhood Development Plan and was consulted on with the owners at the time of its designation. These allotments have been here for several hundred years, they deserve protection and will create a huge gap if lost.”

He went on to share that the 1969 Thorpe report recommends a minimum of 15 allotments per 1,000 households – though he says this is “unfortunately” not legally binding.

“I wanted to start a petition so that we could bring the awareness of this issue to West Northants Council, at the very least to influence its position on allotments in the revision to the combined Local Plan,” Cllr Harris continued.

“It’s not clear how many allotments we have across the West Northamptonshire Council area, but this is an exercise that we need to do.

“The council does have a statutory duty to provide allotments if six or more residents on the electoral register ask for them and demand can be proved.”

‘There is no capacity for the council to purchase this land’

West Northamptonshire Council was approached for comment by the Chronicle & Echo. They were asked if they stand in support of the petition launched to maintain the allotments and open space – and if they plan to do anything in support of the allotment holders and community, to ensure they do not have to vacate by September.