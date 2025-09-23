Overwhelming concerns over potential for fly tipping as WNC announces booking system for six tips

An overwhelming number of residents have issued their concerns over the potential for fly tipping in the near future, following yesterday’s announcement from West Northamptonshire Council.

A new booking-only system is being introduced across all six of West Northamptonshire’s tips in an attempt to reduce queues, ease pressure on surrounding roads, and ensure a smoother experience for residents.

This means vehicles will no longer be able to visit without booking a slot ahead of time, but there are no restrictions on how many visits you can book to dispose of household waste in a domestic car.

The new booking system will commence for the following sites on November 3: Sixfields, Ecton Lane, Daventry, Towcester and Brixworth Household Recycling Centres, and Farthinghoe Recycling and Reuse Centre.

Residents can begin booking slots from October 20 for all sites, which were upped to seven-day-a-week opening hours following the start of a new contract with FCC Environment in April this year.

Only those who live in West Northamptonshire will be able to access the tips, and bookings can be made 24/7 via the WNC website.

For those unable to access the website, bookings can be made by calling WNC on 0300 126 7000 between 9am and 5pm from Monday to Friday.

Bookings can be made up to two weeks in advance of the slot, or on the day at least 30 minutes before arrival.

Slots will be 15 minutes each, with 30 minutes available for vans and trailers. If you were to book a 10am slot, you can arrive between 10am and 10.15am. The final slot is at 3.45pm each day.

ANPR technology is used to enter each of the tips, and you will be asked to provide your name, email address, postal address, vehicle registration, type and colour when making a booking.

‘Recipe for a disaster then’

Of the 350 comments left under our Facebook post of the original story within the first three hours, the majority were negative and speculated about how the change may cause an increase in fly tipping moving forward.

One commenter said: “You read it here first. Overwhelming fly tipping epidemic in West Northamptonshire Council area from October. Absolutely bonkers idea. Free access, street skips and longer hours are the only things that will help clean up our streets.”

Another said: “My crystal ball sees many fly tipping incidents in the dark winter’s countryside.”

With regard to concerns surrounding fly tipping, WNC issued a document of frequently asked questions to the Chronicle & Echo alongside the booking system announcement.

Fly tipping was addressed in the document and WNC says: “We have spoken to other authorities who have already introduced booking systems and there is no evidence to suggest that introducing a booking system increases fly tipping in their areas.

“This is reflected in the results of a national report commissioned by Defra, which concludes that there is no evidence to suggest a link between HWRC booking and an increase in fly tipping. We will be monitoring the introduction of the booking scheme very closely alongside our enforcement team.”

Many likened the booking system to the process you have to undergo to get a GP appointment.

Another potential issue raised was the congestion that may be caused by people turning up earlier than their allocated time slot so they do not miss out.

One person said: “Surely this will create a further problem. People with cars and vans parking near the tip with an appointment… just waiting, so it will create a small parking issue near all tips then. People won't want to miss their slot and be turned away with a car/van full… Think it through.”

People also expressed that they often make a last minute decision to visit a tip and dispose of waste.

“So now we have to plan ahead when we’re going to clear gardens/declutter our homes,” said one commenter. “No more spontaneity and quickly helping someone who doesn’t have access to a car!? Just wow!”

‘We started the booking system last year and it works brilliantly’

Of the hundreds of comments, this newspaper could only find a handful of positive and optimistic viewpoints.

One said: “I... actually don't object, if it avoids a queue and makes the staff:visitor ratio more helpful. Plan ahead, it's not such a big ask...is it?”

Another stated the fact it already happens in other counties.

In what was by far the most positive comment, one person said: “I used to live in Northampton for 55 years and used the tip regularly. I now live in Mundesley, North Norfolk.

“We started the booking system last year and it works brilliantly, always plenty of slots available. This morning there were 30 slots available at 9am, and what it does is keep it post code specific so you use your local tip and not one in someone else's area.”

The final one said: “Had it in MK for years. Works well. If people fly tip, says more about them than the booking system.”

For more information on the upcoming changes, visit West Northamptonshire Council’s website page on Household Waste Recycling Centres here.