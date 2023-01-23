Northampton park volunteers ‘fed up’ with council’s inaction and ‘broken promises’ over future of pavilion

Volunteers at Beckets Park in Northampton have been left feeling “frustrated and angry” with the council, who have still not decided the fate of the park’s Pavilion, which has been left to deteriorate for six years.

Buddies of Beckets (BOB) is a group of volunteers who work to improve the appearance, facilities, safety and conservation of Beckets Park, which is situated near Northampton town centre.

The group has been campaigning for West Northamptonshire Council to make a decision on the future of the Pavilion - a wooden structure built in the park in the 1920s - since the previous leaseholder, Tony Watts, died suddenly in 2017.

The Pavilion at Beckets Park has been left to deteriorate for six years.

The historic building has since been used to store equipment for litter-picking events and very little progress has been made in finding a community group to take it over.

BOB committee member and creative director Rob Smith said: “We are simply fed up with the council’s inaction over the years in deciding the future of the Pavilion. Promises have been broken. The council is not working properly and is no longer inclusive.

“It is very difficult to maintain enthusiasm when we are not included in decisions and frankly ignored by the council. We know other voluntary organisations feel the same as us. The service from the council is just pathetic.

“We have been waiting seven years for a decision on the future of the Pavilion and we continue to be left in the dark despite being the voice of Beckets Park.”

BOB said they met with the leader of the now dissolved Northampton Borough Council in 2020. The volunteer group were assured that a process would be set up for interested community groups to apply to take over the Pavilion.

Three years later, the council is no closer to completing an asset transfer process for the 100-year-old building.

A BOB volunteer said: “We worry the council may knock down the Pavilion. We just want a decision to be made on its future.

“It could be made into a community hub with toilets if a community organisation was given permission and assistance by the council. As it is, they don’t seem interested or bothered.”

BOB claims that a funding opportunity of £10,000 as part of the Safer Street strategy to improve the Pavilion was missed by the council along with opportunities to work with partners to improve Becket’s Park.

The volunteer group were not invited to join in Northampton In Bloom last year - an annual competition that encourages locals to get involved in horticulture and community projects - despite winning awards in previous years.

Furthermore, the council announced that an ‘Active Quarter’ is being created involving Becket’s Park without any consultation taking place with BOB, leaving the group feeling “excluded.”

The BOB volunteer continued: “Due to the ineptitude of the council, we have been left angry and frustrated. Volunteers may not have the will anymore to improve the Pavilion. There is only so much volunteers can take.”

They added: “It seems no one from the council cares anymore.”