A new ‘Active Quarter’ idea will be discussed by councillors at West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) next cabinet meeting.

The idea, which is detailed in a report by WNC and supported by a number of other agencies, is to create an ‘Active Quarter’ in the southwest area of the town to include Midsummer Meadow, Beckets Park, Delapré Abbey, Delapré Park Golf Centre, Brackmills and the neighbouring pocket parks.

According to the council, the ‘Active Quarter’ would use and transform existing green and urban spaces and nearby waterways to help improve people’s health and wellbeing. It is also hoped the scheme could unite communities, aid regeneration and improve safety.

Delapre Abbey would be part of the 'Active Quarter'.

Councillor Adam Brown, Deputy Leader of WNC and Cabinet Member for housing, culture and leisure, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with local organisations to develop this new initiative in the heart of Northampton.

"The proposed Active Quarter covers an area of over 900 hectares – including extensive areas of green space and water, miles of footpaths, cycle routes, and sport and leisure facilities.

"It is well evidenced that accessible, high quality, safe, open space supports people in living healthier lives. This project will play an important role in protecting and enhancing a valuable recreational space and shaping the future health and wellbeing of communities in Northampton and the surrounding areas."

The cabinet meeting will take place on Tuesday January 17 and will be streamed live on the council’s YouTube channel.

The ‘Active Quarter’ is supported by a collaborative group of stakeholders including the University of Northampton (UON), WNC, Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust, Northamptonshire Sport, Brackmills Business Improvement District (BID), West Northants Public Health and British Cycling.

