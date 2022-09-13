Northampton new-build estate residents fear homelessness after developer serves them with eviction notices

Residents on a new-build housing estate in Northampton have spoken of their heartbreak after being served with eviction notices.

Between 12 and 20 residents on the Harvester Way housing estate in Far Cotton have reportedly been told they must either buy their home or leave by November 9.

Back in 2020, when the tenants moved in, Water Meadow Homes (WMH) residents say they were told that the properties were long lease only and that it had no plans of selling in the future. However, two years on, they were served eviction notices on Friday (September 9).

Harvester Way residents

Two residents who have been served with eviction notices have spoken to Chronicle and Echo.

Natalie Nortje, a single mother who moved into the area in 2020, claims she was assured by WMH that it was a long-term rental.

She said: "My jaw literally dropped to the floor [when she opened her eviction letter]. I was like, what, oh my God. I've got until November 9 to get out of the property. This cannot be happening. They assured us it was a long-term rental. I put money into the house, done the garden up, extended the patio.

"I've got no money for a deposit. I've got no savings. I haven't got any money to pay a removal company.

Harvester Way residents

"I feel like I've been screwed over. WMH is making 18-20 people homeless - how can they do that?

"I'm stressed. Completely stressed. I'm signed off work with stress but this has added more. I can't eat. I can't sleep. My mind's working overtime. I'm crying all the time. I worry about my daughter because she's starting her GCSEs. I don't want to move her and disrupt her. I feel physically sick because I've got so much uncertainty.

"How am I going to survive this? How am I going to cope? This is our home and I feel like it's being ripped out. I can't get a mortgage because I don't earn enough. It's horrible. I wake up each morning with this uncertainty of 'am I going to be homeless?' 'am I going to be living on the streets?'

Natalie, who is having a major operation on September 27, says she plans on waiting for it to go to court but that she would like to see the council intervene.

The sign in Harvester Way says 'long term rentals available'

She said: "I'm going to wait for it to go to court...but once the courts tell you to move out you've got two weeks then the bailiffs come and change the locks. Then you're on the streets. I don't want to be in that position. I don't want my daughter to be in that position.

"I would like the council to buy the houses and have them as council properties so then I know I'm secure for the rest of my life."

Gail Robinson, 57, moved into her home with her husband and dog in August 2020.

She said: "Our plan was to just rent it. When we asked about buying we were told these were not for sale.

"I'm angry but I'm not going to leave. They're going to have to get the courts. Why should we leave when we've been told this? We've got nowhere to go. We've got no savings. How can we just up and go after we were told it was a long lease? There's an advertising board still saying, 'long lease'.

"I've just had my hours cut at work then this, it's like, what? With everything going on at the minute, who's got money to move? We haven't even got a deposit.

"We either buy this property or we're out. We've got two months to sort it out. It's stress for us to move. We've just been getting this house all nicely done."

WMH was approached by the Chronicle & Echo but they declined to comment.

Stuart Timmiss, executive director of place, economy and environment at West Northamptonshire Council, said: "I am saddened to hear that tenants are being treated in this manner and we are looking into this matter to understand more of the circumstances involved and how we can help the tenants involved.

"This is obviously a historic planning decision but one I am sure was determined within the constraints of government legislation and with the best intent in regards the outcomes for residents.