An “angry” and “devastated” Northampton councillor has criticised a housing developer for serving eviction notices to tenants who thought they had secured their “dream homes”.

Independent councillor Julie Davenport, of the Delapre and Rushmere ward, has written a seething letter on behalf of under-threat residents who live in the Harvester Way housing estate, just off Lancaster Way.

The estate, which is still under construction, was initially being built by Barry Howard Homes until the site was passed over to Water Meadow Homes in March 2020.

The sign on Harvester Way says 'long term rents available'. Julie Davenport (bottom left).

According to residents who have been served eviction notices, they were all promised a long lease tenancy before moving in back in 2020. However, Water Meadow Homes now wants to sell the properties, meaning residents have two options: pay a deposit on their rented house or face legal action. A decision must be made by November 9.

Councillor Davenport said: “The controversial development off Lancaster Way is turning into a nightmare for some.

“I was on the planning committee when it was passed. The developer told us that the properties would be long leases. After five years the tenants would get a chance to purchase at a reduced price. And the same offer would be there after 10 years and 15 years.

“Young families or couples wanting to start a family were so excited to get their shiny new home, full of hope especially because they were told that the houses are 'long lets' some were told they were 'lifetime rental properties'.

“On Friday (September 9) eviction notices were served to at least 12 residents. I'm absolutely devastated for the residents. Their dream homes will be no more and they could be homeless.

“Water Meadow Homes say it's due to higher interest rates and cost of living. That should have been built into their business strategy.”

Cllr Davenport says she is concerned Water Meadow Homes will look to try to sell the homes.

She said: “I did state this at the planning committee meeting on Tuesday (September 6). This would mean that the drainage will not be sorted out, roads and green spaces won't be adopted by the council which means residents will be liable for the upkeep and maintenance of them in perpetuity.

“Personally I think the council should buy up the houses and rent them as their housing stock. The council and its policies allows developers to do this so I hold them accountable.

“I'm so angry at how people are allowed to be treated.”

Stuart Timmiss, executive director of place, economy and environment at WNC, said he was “saddened” to hear that tenants are being treated in this manner.

Mr Timmiss said: "We are looking into this matter to understand more of the circumstances involved and how we can help the tenants involved.

"This is obviously a historic planning decision but one I am sure was determined within the constraints of government legislation and with the best intent in regards the outcomes for residents.

"I am clear that whilst planning has a role in delivering affordable housing, it cannot be then blamed for the resulting behaviour of developers or owners of the buildings, who are also subject to national legislation in terms of their role as landlord."