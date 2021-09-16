Northampton MPs third new job in a week as Boris Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle goes on

Michael Ellis is the new Paymaster General in Boris Johnson's government

Northampton MP Michael Ellis has his third government post in less than a week after Boris Johnson shuffled his junior cabinet roles on Thursday (September 16).

Mr Ellis, aged 53, only returned to his job as Solicitor General on Friday after a six-month stint as Attorney General while fellow Tory Suella Braverman was on maternity leave.

But today the Northampton North MP was named the new Paymaster General at the Cabinet office — a role usually filled by a minister without portfolio available for any duties which the government of the day may choose.

He replaces former defence secretary, Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt, who has become minister of state at the Department for International Trade.

Mr Ellis, a barrister by profession, has been Northampton North MP since unseating Labour's Sally Keeble in 2010.

He retained the seat with a 5,507 majority in the 2019 General Election.

Foreign Secretary Dominc Raab was one of the big casualties of the reshuffle, which began on Wednesday. He has been demoted to justice secretary and replaced by Liz Truss.

Harry Dunn's parents thanked Mr Raab for his support during their campaign for justice for their son, the Northamptonshire teenager killed in a road crash near RAF Croughton in August 2019.