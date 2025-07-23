Northampton MP Mike Reader backs government’s plans for water reform

A Northampton MP has praised the findings of the Independent Water Commission’s report on the water sector, including its recommendation that Ofwat be abolished.

Published on Monday July 21, the report calls for Ofwat, the statutory water regulator, to be scrapped. It is set to be replaced in England with “a new integrated regulator” combining the functions of several agencies, including Ofwat and the Drinking Water Inspectorate.

“Today feels brilliant,” said Mike Reader, MP for Northampton South since 2024, via X (formerly Twitter).

Mr Reader, a former civil engineer and chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Infrastructure, added: “I've been banging on about how poor the regulator process is for 15 years. Even did my masters’ dissertation on it in 2009.”

The report comes in the wake of damning figures made public on the state of Britain and Northamptonshire’s waterways last week.

Per government data, Anglian Water - whose services cover the county, and which was recently convicted of non-compliance in a case brought forward by the Environment Agency - oversaw 43,919 sewage spills and storm overflows in 2024, with the average incident lasting 10.2 hours. The water firm was also handed a record fine of £1.4 million earlier this year unapproved materials at four separate sites across its network, which were installed into drinking water tanks.

Matt Jackson, conservation director at the Wildlife Trust for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire, welcomed regulatory action on pollution by the government, but expressed concern that the proposals would only address part of the problem.

“Changing regulators and regulations will only have an impact if the new structures are established with meaningful targets, and the means to achieve them”, he said.

Sir John Cunliffe, chair of the commission, added: “Our assessment is that the current regulators have not achieved what is needed and will not achieve what is needed.”

He also warned that water bills are likely to rise in the next five-year cycle, predicting a rate as high as 30 percent above inflation.

Other recommendations in the IWC report include new, separate, cross-sectoral National Water Strategies for England and Wales, the introduction of “regional water authorities”, and reforms to wastewater management.

Steve Reed, the Environment Secretary, has endorsed the findings, saying: “It is clear that the water industry in this country is broken”

The report stops short of recommending the renationalisation of water, and has been criticised by some environmentalists on this front. James Wallace, CEO of campaign group River Action, argued: “When raw sewage is pouring into our waterways and reservoirs run dry, tinkering with regulatory half-measures simply isn’t enough to restore public trust.”

In response to the report, a representative of Ofwat said: “Today marks an opportunity to reset the sector so it delivers better outcomes for customers and the environment.

“Ofwat will now work with the government and the other regulators to form this new regulatory body in England.”

The government has announced plans for a consultation on the proposals this autumn, followed by legislative action and a new Water Reform Bill.