Anglian Water fined record £1.4 million at Northampton Crown Court for drinking water failures

Anglian Water has been fined a record £1.4 million at Northampton Crown Court for drinking water failures.

Between June and December 2021, the company used unapproved materials at four separate sites across its network, which were installed into drinking water tanks and affected around 1.3 million people.

Anglian Water reported the failures to the Drinking Water Inspectorate (DWI) – who then pursued a prosecution. Anglian Water pleaded guilty in court and were fined a total of £1.42 million.

The DWI’s investigation found the company had repeatedly used unapproved plastic-based products to externally coat pipework submerged within their drinking water tanks. These coatings later broke down into flakes and powder which entered the water supply.

Marcus Rink, chief inspector of the Drinking Water Inspectorate said: “Public health and drinking water quality must be the highest priority, and there can be no compromise.

“We’ve taken firm action in the public interest to ensure the company has removed all non-compliant material so that customers can remain confident in their water supplies.”

Environment Secretary Steve Reed added: “Contamination of drinking water on any scale is scandalous and a complete disgrace.

“The record £1.4m fine handed down sends a clear signal that this criminal behaviour is unacceptable.

“As part of our Plan for Change, our landmark Water Act means polluting water bosses face two-year prison sentences and bans unfair multi-million-pound bonuses.”

According to the DWI, all of the issues across Anglian Water’s network have now been rectified. As part of its role to ensure that water supplies remain safe, the inspectorate uses investigatory methods to ensure water companies comply with legislation and are appropriately held to account.

The investigation also uncovered wider issues around Anglian Water’s management of its materials and contractors. It found a lack of staff training, poor oversight of the supply chain, and in some cases, water tanks continued to be used even after the company knew they contained unapproved products.

Anglian Water pleaded guilty to five offences under Regulation 31 of the Water Supply (Water Quality) Regulations 2016. These regulations are in place to ensure only tested, approved and safe materials come into contact with drinking water.