Northampton MP Lucy Rigby 'honoured and delighted' to be appointed Solicitor General

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 09:26 BST
A Northampton MP has been appointed to the Solicitor General role to support the Attorney General.

Lucy Rigby, who was elected as Northampton North’s MP in the July elections, was announced as the new Solicitor General on Monday (December 2).

The Labour MP will support the Attorney General – Lord Richard Hermer – in a number of responsibilities, including deputising at the Parliamentary Business and Legislation Cabinet Committee and providing support in overseeing the Crown Prosecution Service and more.

Taking to X after the announcement, Ms Rigby said: “Honoured and delighted to be asked to serve in this @UKLabour Government as Solicitor General. Very much looking forward to working alongside @attorneygeneral Rt Hon Lord Hermer KC.”

Lucy Rigby MP for Northampton North.placeholder image
Lucy Rigby MP for Northampton North.

Ms Rigby had a career in law before becoming a politician and was last month announced as a Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) for the Ministry of Justice.

Sir Michael Ellis – Ms Rigby’s predecessor – held the role of Solicitor General between 2019 and 2021, before becoming Attorney General.

