Northampton MP appointed to parliamentary role with Ministry of Justice

The new Northampton North MP has been appointed to a parliamentary role with the Ministry of Justice.

Lucy Rigby, who is the Labour MP for Northampton North but had a career in law before becoming a politician, is now a Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) for the Ministry of Justice. It is a junior government role.

According to Parliament.uk, a PPS is appointed by a minister to be his or her assistant. He or she is selected from backbench MPs as the “eyes and ears” of the minister in the House of Commons. Shabana Mahmood is the Secretary of State for Justice.

Reacting on X, Ms Rigby said: “I’m delighted to be appointed as a PPS to the Lord Chancellor & Secretary of State for Justice @ShabanaMahmood.

Lucy Rigby MP for Northampton North.

“The work of the @MoJGovUK is close to my heart and I’m really looking forward to supporting our excellent team.”

The announcement was made this week, alongside five other MPs appointed in other departments including the Department for Work and Pensions, the Department for Transport and more. The appointments have been made to “support the work of the the Labour government in delivering changes across the country”.

Ms Rigby became an MP in July when she won the Northampton North seat by more than 9,000 votes, during Labour’s landslide General Election win, across the country. The seat had previously been held since 2010 by Michael Ellis, who announced just before the election that he would be standing down after 14 years as Northampton North’s MP.