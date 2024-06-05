Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A prominent Northampton councillor has been reinstated to his political party and cabinet position, after a brief suspension while allegations around “inappropriate conduct” were investigated.

Councillor Phil Larratt, who represents the Nene Valley ward, was suspended from the Conservative party last week, as a “neutral act” following allegations of "inappropriate conduct at a recent public meeting”.

Today (Wednesday June 5), leader of the political party in West Northamptonshire – Adam Brown – has confirmed that Cllr Larratt has now been reinstated to both the party and his cabinet position at West Northamptonshire Council (WNC). Cllr Larratt is the Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways & Waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Conservatives say a “thorough investigation that involved gathering evidence from multiple parties has established that in all likelihood the allegation against Cllr Larratt was completely without foundation”.

Councillor Phil Larratt has been reinstated to his cabinet position at West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

Leader of the Conservative Group, Councillor Adam Brown said: "It was right that we took swift action to suspend Cllr Larratt following a serious allegation being brought to our attention, and I believe that it demonstrates how seriously we as a leadership team take the behaviour of our members.

"That period of suspension allowed us to assess the facts and gather evidence in a professional manner, and ultimately establish that those accusations were false.

"I know that Cllr Larratt will be itching to get back to work and we look forward to welcoming him back into the fold."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A WNC spokesman added: “We have been informed by the Conservative Group that the whip has now been restored for Cllr Larratt following the conclusion of their investigation. They have also confirmed that Cllr Larratt will resume his Cabinet duties with immediate effect.”

Following the news last week that Cllr Larratt had been suspended, West Northants Labour Group said on X, formerly Twitter: “It's important that the circumstances of the suspension of ‘such a key Cabinet and Conservative member are shared with us so they can be scrutinised’.”

No further details about the nature of the allegations have been released.

Earlier this year, councillor Larratt was called to apologise for an “outrageous” comment he made at a council meeting. He was again quizzed in April about domestic violence allegations made against disgraced former council leader Jonathan Nunn. Responding, councillor Larratt said: “What’s gone is gone.”