The man in charge of fixing potholes in Northampton has been criticised for making what the opposition has called a “completely out of order” and “outrageous” comment when questioned about the state of the roads.

Conservative Councillor Phil Larratt, in charge of highways at West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), has been called to apologise for a comment he made at a full council meeting in Thursday (March 21).

A motion was tabled by the West Northants Labour Group which asked the administration to outline how it would spend the £162 million it has been allocated by the Government from HS2 to fix our roads, improve local transport and support active travel

Councillor Larratt (pictured) is in charge of highways at WNC

Responding, Cllr Larratt said: “If this council, our children’s trust, weren’t overspending to the amount they are, we would be able to do a hell of a lot more. Until we bring into line adult social care and children’s services then we’re not going to get anywhere. That is the facts.

"The fact [is] we need a fundamental review if we're going to address the issues of potholes. Don't get me wrong. I totally agree. The state of the roads are appalling. It’s not good at all. And we're investing in new technology to try and improve efficiency and effectiveness in responding to making them safe, making them better. But they're still growing and until we can invest significantly more money."

Responding, the Labour Group leader Wendy Randall said she was “outraged” at the comment and Cllr Larratt’s “deflection over the serious issue of potholes”.

Councillor Randall said: “Despite admitting our roads are not maintained well, Cllr Larratt was completely out of order when he suggested that ‘we would be able to do a hell of a lot more’ for pothole repairs ‘if our Children's Trust weren't overspending to the amount that they are’. We all recognise that children and adult care needs national reform, but to lay the blame for West Northants's roads on our own Children's Trust, which looks after our vulnerable children in care, is deflecting, outrageous and wrong.

“I hope that the administration does share its plans for the money with all elected members, as it pledged to last night, because our roads have become a national embarrassment. But I also hope that Cllr Larratt apologises for his comments on Northamptonshire Children's Trust, because it is absolutely not their fault that this council's highways funding and strategy is substandard.”

Cllr Randall added: “We proposed a reasonable motion, built on evidence provided by West Northants Council itself.

"Instead, the Conservatives voted through a hijacking amendment which completely re-wrote the motion; removing any mention of active travel and giving themselves a pat on the back instead of appreciating the issue.

“By completely whitewashing the serious unsafeness of our roads and not appreciating the absolutely shocking repairs currently being carried out, they showed just how out of touch they are with the thousands who fall foul of potholes every year, both pedestrians and drivers.”

Labour councillor Danielle Stone said: “I’m still reeling with shock from the way that councillor Larratt blamed our children for what is his responsibility. I’m also really curious about why we’re paying Kier £32 million a year…what value are we getting for that money?