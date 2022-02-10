Nazi graffiti has been removed from a notorious fly-tipping spot in Northampton and a warning has been sent to the landowner.

The hate graffiti was spotted by Upton resident Charli Holmes on Sunday (February 6) at a well-known fly-tipping spot near Sixfields Reservoir.

Following the incident, which left Charlie 'deeply disturbed', this newspaper contacted West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and Upton councillor Nick Sturges-Alex asking what can be done about the issue.

The Nazi symbol has been dubbed over (bottom left)

Over the course of the week councillor Sturges-Alex, who was 'outraged' by the graffiti, has also been pressing the matter with WNC.

He said the the council asked Veolia to obscure the swastika and any other offensive graffiti on the boards, which has been done.

He said: "It saddens me to think that whoever is responsible for this graffiti thinks it’s acceptable to use such vile imagery, they were obviously looking for a reaction, and they’ve got one. I’m outraged, as are the residents."

The fly-tipping behind the boards has been removed

The councillor also said he is continuing to work with the landowner to press for a more 'permanent and satisfactory solution' to the situation.

Thanks to the councillor's pressure, WNC has now issued the landowner with a community protection warning.

Councillor Sturges-Alex added: "The council has issued a community protection warning to the landowner this week requiring that the damaged fencing is replaced with a more substantial structure and that the owners take steps to monitor the site, carrying out at least weekly inspections, removing any fly tipped material and to keep the fence in good repair.

"The wardens also found evidence among the fly tipping and are taking enforcement action. They have issued an Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN)."