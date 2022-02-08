A Northampton resident has called for immediate action at a notorious fly-tipping spot after a Nazi swastika was graffitied on one of the barricades.

Upton resident Charli Holmes said she was cycling in an area near Sixfields Reservoir when she spotted the hate symbol.

She took to Facebook to voice her concerns.

The Nazi swastika can be seen graffitied on the fly-tipping barricade

The 36-year-old called on the landowners of the site to remove the graffiti immediately.

She said there is rubbish all along the verges of the nearby road and there are now some flimsy old boards on the site. A discarded bath has been used as one of the barricades to stop fly-tippers.

Now one of the boards has been daubed with a Nazi swastika.

"We are a decent community. That has no place here," the woman said on Facebook.

"This mess is unacceptable. It is an environmental hazard, it encourages rats and it makes the area deeply off-putting for families. This is not good enough."

Talking to Chronicle & Echo, Charli said: "It's criminal, it's a hate crime. The council and land owner needs to do something about this urgently.

"The children around here should be able to make the most of their beautiful community without feeling intimidated.

"Those boards need to come down, the rubbish needs to be removed and CCTV needs to be put up," she said.

Upton councillor Nick Sturges-Alex says he is in discussion with the landowner to remove the graffiti.

The councillor said: "I have already been in discussion with the landowner with regard to the fly tipping and have, this morning, mentioned the graffiti to them and asked them to remove it, I’m awaiting their reply.

"I have already suggested to the land owner that they install CCTV, but with this being a privately owned site, including the road, they are not obliged to do so.

"They have promised to take action and as soon as I have an action plan from them, I will share with residents.

"I would urge a little patience to allow them to deal with the situation. The council are also looking at what we can do to assist."