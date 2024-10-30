MPs unite against WNC's proposed plans to 'convert Northampton's historic Guildhall into a hotel'

Northampton MPs have united against West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) proposed plans to “market the Guildhall as a hotel”.

Labour MPs Mike Reader and Lucy Rigby have joined forces to oppose WNC’s plans to relocate Northampton Town Council (NTC) from its traditional historic home, commercialise the Guildhall’s 1990 extension, and remove significant bronze statues from its courtyard.

Their intervention comes after WNC's Cabinet announced plans to move the town council's operations out of the Guildhall by April 2025, despite previous commitments made by both the former Northampton Borough Council and WNC itself to maintain the building as the Town Council's headquarters.

The hotel plans have so far only been claimed by the MPs, with no official confirmation yet from WNC regarding this proposal.

Northampton's Guildhall

Lucy Rigby MP, who has previously criticised the council’s plans to relocate historic statues from the Guildhall, said: "This decision shows a disregard for Northampton's rich heritage and civic traditions – the statue of Margaret Bonfield, for example, is iconic and should have prominence in our town. The Guildhall has been the heart of local democracy for 160 years. To strip it of this role shows a misunderstanding of its importance to our town's identity."

Mike Reader MP added: "This isn't just about a building – it's about protecting the institutions that give Northampton its identity. The Guildhall, with its magnificent architecture and historical significance, tells the story of our town through its very stonework. The building was paid for by the people of Northampton and should continue to serve them through their town council."

Both MPs highlighted that Northampton's Mayoralty, dating back to 1215, is the third oldest in the country after London and Norwich. While WNC has made an amendment to allow the Mayor to remain in the Mayor's Parlour, the MPs argue this creates an “impractical” situation where the Mayor would be “isolated” from town council staff.

"This isn't just about preserving a building," the MPs said in a joint statement. "It's about protecting the democratic institutions that have served Northampton's communities for generations. The decision to move the town council out of the Guildhall risks disrupting local governance and disconnecting our civic leadership from the day-to-day operations of the town."

Labour MPs Lucy Rigby (bottom left) and Mike Reader have united to oppose WNC's plans to 'market the Guildhall as a hotel'. Picture is from February 2024 when Labour councillors protested the decision to kick Northampton Town Council out of the Guildhall by spring 2025.

The MPs are calling on WNC to:

Honour their 2021 commitment to provide the town council with a long leasehold arrangement

Engage in “meaningful” consultation with all stakeholders before making any decisions about the Guildhall's future

Consider alternative solutions that would maintain the building's civic role while ensuring its financial sustainability

Both MPs have pledged to work together to protect Northampton's heritage and ensure the Guildhall continues to serve its historic purpose as the centre of local democracy

Responding, a spokeswoman for WNC said: “The historic Guildhall building will continue to be the democratic heart of West Northamptonshire and host civic and ceremonial events and activities, including continuing as the home to the Mayor of Northampton.

“NTC is a new council formed three years ago alongside WNC as part of government reorganisation in April 2021. WNC put in place a licence for NTC for to use part of the historic Guildhall for three years while it established itself and its plans. It then issued a licence to extend NTC's occupation by 12 months whilst NTC identifies suitable alternative accommodation to move from the Guildhall in early 2025. This will allow the Northamptonshire Coroner’s service to be based in the historic building where it currently holds Coroner’s Courts for the County. This is a historic service itself dating back to the 1100s.”

Leader of Northampton Town Council, councillor Jane Birch, previously slammed the decision, saying: “This goes against all previous democratic decisions. This is an orchestrated attempt to break up the functions and fragment the operation of the town council.”

Mayor Stephen Hibbert also previously criticised the proposals. He said: “I find the proposal to evict the town council from the Guildhall petty and unnecessary.”