Town Councillors call on West Northamptonshire Council to reconsider its plans for Guildhall change of use

Northampton Town Council passed a motion at its meeting of Full Council this week.

It's calling for West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to reconsider its plans to remove the Town Council from its current offices in the Guildhall and to repurpose the building as the Coroner’s Court and additional WNC offices.

The unitary council’s proposals could also see the removal of several statues of prominent Northamptonians which are currently sited in the Guildhall courtyard.

The motion was suggested following a heritage partnership meeting earlier in October, which brought together prominent local heritage groups including the Guild of Freemen, the Friends of Northampton Castle, Northampton Transport Heritage, along with community leaders and local MPs.

The Northampton Guildhall

The meeting was chaired by the Mayor of Northampton, Cllr. Paul Joyce and Father Oliver Coss, Rector of All Saints’ Church, debated the future use of Northampton’s historic Guildhall and considered how it should be preserved for future generations as the town’s most prominent civic space.

The Mayor of Northampton, Cllr Paul Joyce, said: “There was overwhelming support at the heritage meeting to work together and make the case for respecting Northampton’s rich heritage and civic traditions.

“The Guildhall is the civic centre of Northampton as well as the administrative home of the town council, and as a heritage partnership, we want work with WNC to ensure that the building is as accessible as possible and remains the civic heart of the town”. In proposing the motion, Cllr Jane Birch, Chair of the Community Services Committee at Northampton Town Council, said: “This motion passed by the town council seeks to build on the overwhelming support demonstrated at the heritage meeting.

“Participants in that meeting called for positive intent to partnership working, collaboration and consultation with residents, heritage organisations and the town council over the future use and preservation of our historic places. We hope we can work with WNC to ensure that this happens.”