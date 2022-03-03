MP for Northampton South Andrew Lewer has called on the UK to "play our full part" in the Ukraine crisis as UN reports estimate one million people have been displaced.

His call comes after Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, invaded the Ukraine on February 23 in what Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called a "war crime". Ukrainian leadership believes the invasion is an effort to topple their government and install a pro-russian regime.

With at least seven million people predicted to be displaced during the conflict, leaders across the western world have united in condemnation of the "illegal" invasion by Russia. Northamptonshire has found no shortage of the same.

The MP has praised both the Ukrainians' will to fight and his constituents' will to help

Mr Lewer said: "The videos and stories coming out of Ukraine have been terrible and harrowing. We can be of no doubt regarding the danger that Putin and those currently still supporting him represent not just to Ukraine, but all freedom loving democracies here in the west.

"I have been heartened by the way that the west has responded to the crisis.

"They are paying a high price for defending their ideals and country. In the coming days, weeks and months, I fear that price will be higher still."

According to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as many as 6,000 Russian troops have been killed by the defenders of Ukraine, many of whom are volunteers that have never held weapons before.

Volunteers from Northampton are also continuing to donate protective kit, medical aide and their own selves to the cause.

Mr Lewer continued: "The UK must play our full part in helping Ukraine and her people in their time of dire need. Over the coming weeks and months, especially in terms of supplying the Ukrainian government with the necessary aid and supplies to feed, clothe and defend itself.

"The solidarity of Conservatives, Labour and the other parties on this issue has been inspiring and shows us the strength and depth of our democracy.

"Finally, but not least, I want to convey my deep and sincere gratitude to the people of Northampton and the county who have offered their help and support to the people of Ukraine in their time of acute need."

Members of the local opposition for West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) have also said they are confident that the people of West Northamptonshire will lend a helping hand for those who have fled their homes.

Deputy leader of West Northamptonshire (WN) Labour Group, Councillor Emma Roberts, said: "The WN Labour Group offers its full support and solidarity to the people of Ukraine.

"The people of West Northants demonstrated their kindness and compassion following the crisis in Afghanistan and I'm certain they will do so again for the people of Ukraine.

"Anyone in West Northamptonshire who is affected by the conflict and needs assistance from WNC can reach out to their councillor for support.

"This war will be causing an immense amount of pain and worry for many residents in West Northants and the Labour Group wishes to express it's solidarity with them and help in any way that it can."

Councillor Danielle Stone for Castle Ward, and also founder of Northampton Town of Sanctuary, said: "I visited a Ukrainian collection point last night. Two huge containers of goods are already on their way to Kyiv.

"It was heartbreaking to see the anxiety and stress on family members living in Northampton, worried about mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, on the front line of war back home.

"This is a war of aggression by Russia. They have no right to invade another sovereign state. It is good to see the collective action against Russia by the global community.

"Solidarity with Ukraine."