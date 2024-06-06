More than £1 million set to be spent on removing RAAC from roof of Northampton theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A council is set to approve £1.1 million of support works to reinforce a popular Northampton theatre’s roof, which contains Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC).

The Royal & Derngate (R&D) temporarily closed its doors last September over safety concerns when the lightweight concrete was discovered in their foyers. The surveys undertaken suggested the RAAC planks in the building were in a ‘good condition’ and would not require a complete roof replacement as feared.

However, the report adds that, despite their good condition, repair works need to be undertaken as there is still the potential for “sudden and catastrophic failure and thus the risk of serious injury and death”.

The installation of the steel and timber support structure could take up to 20 weeks according to a report set out by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC). The authority is now seeking approval from its cabinet next week (Tuesday, June 11) to give a green light for procurement of the works.

The Royal & Derngate has RAAC in its roof.

The council is liable for the maintenance of the roof as the landlord of the theatre and is therefore responsible for its safety. The concrete in question is more susceptible to structural failure and experts believe many buildings containing RAAC, which were generally built between the 1950s and 1990, have exceeded their lifespans.

Council documents state that the recommended support system is the most cost-effective option and causes the least disruption to the theatre and therefore to the financial position of Northampton Theatres Trust (NTT).

The repairs would last for around 20 weeks within a phased work project to allow for the maximum theatre space to be open. The roof would then need to be checked annually, but WNC adds that the scheme should extend the life of the RAAC roof planks by at least 30 years.

An alternative option would be to wholly replace the RAAC roof at an estimated cost of £2.3 million. A complete removal would take around 46 weeks, during which time the building would likely have to close.

This action would provide a 25 to 30 year warranty on the roof and should last for at least 60 years in practice according to WNC.

It added: “Whilst ultimately the roof may still need to be replaced, the works can be deferred for decades. In that time other developments may change the context, meaning the additional cost of [installing a new roof] would have been wasted.

“In any event, [installing a new roof] would be highly detrimental to the viability of the R&D, meaning it cannot be recommended unless the Council wished to put a substantial revenue support package in place.”

