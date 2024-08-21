Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A meeting with the foreign secretary has been provisionally set to discuss the inquiry into Harry Dunn’s death, according to the Northamptonshire teenager’s family.

Radd Seiger, the spokesman for the family of Harry Dunn, says he has been in touch with a special advisor to the foreign secretary, which resulted in a step forward in firming up a meeting date.

Radd says a meeting will take place between the family and foreign secretary, David Lammy, in September, after the fifth anniversary of Harry’s death has passed. The spokesman said the adviser will be in touch with a date for the meeting.

August 27 will mark the fifth anniversary of 19-year-old Harry’s death. He was killed by an American who was driving on the wrong side of the road close to RAF Croughton. Since his death, Harry’s family have fought to get the driver - Anne Sacoolas - to face justice, which she did in December 2022. She was given a suspended sentence for causing death by careless driving.

Harry Dunn

However, the family continues to fight to make sure Harry’s death is not in “vain” and that “lessons are learnt”.

The meeting update comes after Harry’s family wrote to the new Labour government last month to ask them to come good on their promise of an inquiry.

In the letter, the family said the main function of an inquiry is to address key questions including: what happened? Why did it happen and who is to blame? What is to be done to prevent the same happening again?

The letter reads: “As you will recall, Harry’s family were not of course only motivated to get justice for him when he died. They were determined to ensure that his death should not be in vain and that they leave him many legacies.

“They have already achieved so much of course but now want the world to be a safer and better place for all and that all lessons that need to be learned are learned.”

The family is also awaiting responses from multiple government departments, after senior coroner Anne Pember wrote three prevention of future death reports.