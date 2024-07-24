Harry Dunn’s family write to new Labour foreign secretary to kickstart inquiry into circumstances around ‘needless and tragic loss’
Harry Dunn’s family, who fought for justice after the driver fled the country claiming diplomatic immunity, were promised an inquiry if Labour came into power, which has been confirmed as the party’s policy by new foreign secretary David Lammy.
Now, the family’s spokesman - Radd Seiger - has sent a letter to Mr Lammy, which aims to engage with the foreign secretary and his team, “with a view to meeting to discuss setting up an inquiry”.
The family says the main function of an inquiry is to address key questions including: what happened? Why did it happen and who is to blame? What is to be done to prevent the same happening again?
The letter goes on to identify three “non-exhaustive” main issues, which the family feel are important to cover.
In summary, the issues, as outlined in the letter, are:
- “The failures of the Conservative government in their handling of the scandal and their treatment of the family and myself as their adviser and spokesperson following Harry’s death and up to and including Harry’s inquest.”
- “The failure of the authorities over the decades to address the issue of road harm outside US bases.”
- “The treatment of victims of serious crimes in our country when the worst happens.”
The letter adds: “We now know that Harry was not the first to die at the hands of American drivers and sadly has not been the last. We know that thousands were killed or seriously injured before him with seemingly no or no adequate steps taken to protect life and limb leading directly to Harry’s tragic and needless loss.”
Within the document, the family also makes suggestions that other families - like those affected by the Nottingham knife attacks - have been “let down by the state” in terms of getting justice for their loved ones. The family says the police family liaison officer role is “not suitable for these purposes” and have instead suggested appointing a Minister of Victims to “oversee fair play”. The family have asked to meet with Ministry of Justice officials to discuss this suggestion.
The letter concludes: “As you will recall, Harry’s family were not of course only motivated to get justice for him when he died. They were determined to ensure that his death should not be in vain and that they leave him many legacies.
“They have already achieved so much of course but now want the world to be a safer and better place for all and that all lessons that need to be learned are learned.
“You have succeeded in ensuring that the purpose of government is returned to one of service for the public for which many of us are extremely grateful. That was evidently not the case with your predecessors to Harry’s family’s cost and we must ensure that we never go back to that dark place.”
The family is also awaiting responses from multiple government departments, after senior coroner Anne Pember wrote three prevention of future death reports.