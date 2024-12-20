Major plans submitted to build another 48 homes in village near Northampton

Plans have been submitted to build another 48 homes in a village near Northampton.

Spitfire Homes has submitted a planning application for 48 new homes on land west of Rothersthorpe Road in Kislingbury.

The proposal includes a mix of market and affordable homes, along with access roads, footpaths, public open space, landscaping, drainage systems, and car parking.

The site is next to a previous Spitfire Homes project, known as Pembleton, or Phase 1, which delivered 44 homes. Planning permission for Phase 1 was granted in May 2020, with construction completed in December 2023.

An artist's impression of what the homes could look like

On the new plans, the developer said: “Kislingbury is identified within the local plan as being a secondary service village where the local infrastructure is considered to be suitable to allow some additional development to come forward.”

Phase Two aims to provide 40 homes for private sale and eight affordable homes, making up 17 percent of the total. According to Spitfire Homes, this is “the highest level of affordable housing that is viable” for the site.

The homes will include 17 two-bedroom, 16 three-bedroom, and seven four-bedroom properties for private sale, alongside three one-bedroom, three two-bedroom, and two three-bedroom affordable homes, according to plans.

Some residents raised concerns about flooding, especially after recent events in the area.

Plans have been submitted to build another 44 homes on land in Kislingbury

In response, Spitfire Homes said that the plans include an on-site pond near Rothersthorpe Road. The pond will collect stormwater and release it gradually into nearby ditches at a natural runoff rate.

Additionally, some residents raised concerns about the high speeds on Rothersthorpe Road and the close proximity of the site’s access point to the junction with High Street.

In response, Spitfire Homes says the impact of the new development on the local road network has been assessed, and there will be “no adverse effect.”

The plans also include 98 parking spaces, excluding garages, to serve the new homes.

A target decision date for the planning application has been set for March 13.

Click here to view the plans.