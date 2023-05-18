An exclusive open day for prospective buyers is taking place this Saturday (May 20)

Take a look at these brand new homes built in a beautiful village near Northampton.

Spitfire Homes is hosting an exclusive open day this Saturday (May 20) at its new collection of two- to five-bedroom homes in the village of Kislingbury, Northamptonshire.

Named Pembleton, Spitfire’s say its varied selection of 44 detached, semi-detached and bungalow properties combine traditionally-inspired exteriors with a mix of red brickwork, ivory render and premium ironstone with fresh and modern interiors, with 60 per cent of properties at the collection already sold.

Each property benefits from open-plan layouts which enjoy a statement specification including bespoke kitchens, underfloor heating, and ceramic tiling, according to Spitfire.

Matt Vincent, sales director at Spitfire Homes, said: “We’re really excited to be hosting an exclusive open day this Saturday and welcome prospective buyers to explore a selection of our premium four and five-bedroom homes.

“Benefiting from generous accommodation space, as well as considered layouts that offer flexibility and large private gardens, all homes at Pembleton are perfectly suited for modern requirements. Offering a lifestyle balance, this development also benefits from a variety of quaint local market towns, as well as excellent road and rail links to bustling cities such as Milton Keynes further afield, meeting the demands of today’s buyers.”

A Spitfire spokesman said that as part of its commitment to the area, the homebuilder will provide nearly £1million of investment into the local community, with funding going towards a community infrastructure levy, education, health and transport. Spitfire says it also launched a new £100,000 community fund, for the communities where it operates, supporting local organisations to promote positive change, strengthening communities and enhancing the natural environment. The spokesman added that to help local buyers ‘realise their ambition of owning a home’, four two-bedroom and three-bedroom homes at Pembleton were offered exclusively to those with a local connection to the village at just 70 percent of market value, with one still available.

Pembleton forms part of Spitfire’s investment into Northamptonshire, alongside its plans to deliver a new community in Daventry, which will include 1,100 ‘quality’ new homes, a new primary school, nursery and community centre.

To find out more about the homes available at Pembleton, visit: https://spitfirehomes.co.uk/find-your-home/pembleton/

1 . New homes in Kislingbury An open day to view the remaining homes up for sale takes place on Saturday (May 20) Photo: Spitfire Homes Photo Sales

