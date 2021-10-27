Labour leader ‘welcomes’ Northampton’s potential bid for city status with ‘cautious optimism’

Gareth Eales, Leader of the Northampton Labour Group.

The leader of the Labour party in Northampton is welcoming the council’s potential city status bid with ‘cautious optimism’.

Conservative-led West Northamptonshire Council is considering submitting a bid for city status for Northampton as a way to boost the area's economy, profile and civic pride.

The national deadline for bids is December 8 and a final decision will be made on December 2 at a full council meeting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour says the announcement ‘was almost a surprise’ as the party has concerns the campaign surrounding a bid is ‘a bit late’.

Leader of the Northampton Labour Group, Councillor Gareth Eales, said: “The recent and almost surprise announcement that Northampton will apply for city status is welcomed with cautious optimism.

“What is lacking somewhat at the moment is an outline of a vision. For example, what is the proposed city boundary (is it the old Borough boundary?) and what are the specific benefits of being a city for Northampton and its citizens?

“The answers to these and more need to be at the heart of what the council does here.”

West Northamptonshire Council has today (October 27) called for ‘vital’ support from residents, in the form of submitting photographs of the town that could be used in the bid application.

However, Cllr Eales fears more needs to be done to get the whole town involved in the campaign, especially as the deadline is fast approaching.

Cllr Eales added: “We really need to capture some excitement amongst people and undertake a proper consultation.

“I am not sure simply asking residents to send in photos of their favourite places will cut it alone. So I hope there will be more.

“I am anxious that the council has watched the parade go by somewhat.

“The competition for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Civic Honours opened in June and other ‘competitor’ towns launched their own campaigns to much fanfare in the summer, yet we started our conversations last Friday (October 22).

“So it is a concern we are a bit late, so some earlier actions would clearly have been better – so to make up for any lost time we need to ensure we approach this application and consultation with full vigour and disclosure with the time remaining.”

Despite his concerns, Cllr Eales says his party will support the process of compiling a bid.

He continued: “Northampton is a place rich in history and heritage and there is lots to love and be proud of about it, with or without city status.

“The Labour Group looks forward to supporting and participating in this process, before we vote on any final application in December.”

If a bid is submitted, the town will find out if it has been successful on Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee extended Bank Holiday weekend of June 2-5, 2022.