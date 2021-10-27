West Northamptonshire Council is considering a bid to gain city status for Northampton.

Earlier this week, Chronicle & Echo revealed the council is considering the city status bid as a way to boost the area's economy, profile and civic pride.

Ahead of the national deadline for bids on December 8, the council will work with partners, organisations and communities to draft a bid that celebrates heritage, culture, pride and ambition.

The submission deadline is December 8.

The final decision as to whether to bid or not will be made at a full council meeting on December 2.

In the meantime, Councillor Jonathan Nunn is urging residents to support the campaign.

Cllr Nunn, leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Bidding for city status would be a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase everything we know is special about Northampton.

“But this wouldn’t just be for the benefit of Northampton residents. A successful bid would bring economic and cultural benefits to towns and villages right across West Northamptonshire.

“It would tell a national and international audience this is a place in which to do business, raising our profile, attracting investment and creating new, skilled jobs.

“We have so much to be proud of, from our rich history and heritage to the diversity of our cultures and communities.

“This bid provides a platform to promote our many hidden treasures and achieve our vision for making West Northamptonshire a great place to live, work, visit and thrive.

“Your support is vital for any bid to be successful, so let’s come together and celebrate Northampton, a special town with the heart to flourish as a city.”

The winning cities are expected to be announced on Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee extended Bank Holiday weekend of June 2-5, 2022.

In 2012, her Diamond Jubilee year, Chelmsford, Perth and St Asaph in Wales were awarded city status.

Northampton residents can show their support by sharing their favourite photographs of places in the town.

Fifty photographs can be included in the bid and the council is aiming to include as many taken by local residents as possible.

Submissions could feature an iconic landmark or building, a local park or open space or any other favourite feature people would like to highlight.

The best photographs will also be used in the social media campaign to showcase the town as an ideal candidate for city status.