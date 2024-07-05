Labour GAINS Northampton North as Lucy Rigby takes 9,014 vote majority in landslide General Election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Labour has gained the Northampton North seat as Lucy Rigby received a huge majority of more than 9,000 votes in this landslide General Election.

The new MP for Northampton North received 43 percent of the votes for the constituency.

Lucy, who was both overjoyed and emotional, began her speech by saying that Northampton has “voted for change” and that being an MP is the “honour of her life”.

This followed the announcement that Mike Reader is the new MP for Northampton South, who received a majority of more than 4,000 votes over the second place Conservative candidate Andrew Lewer.

Lucy Rigby has been announced as the new MP for Northampton North. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The full Northampton North result

Lucy Rigby (Labour) - 18,209

Dan Bennett (Conservatives) - 9,195

Anthony Antoniou (Reform) - 7,010

New Northampton North MP, Lucy Rigby, and new Northampton South MP, Mike Reader, share congratulations. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Christopher Gordon Leggett (Liberal Democrats) - 2,251

Eishar Kaur Bassan (Green Party) - 2,558

Khalid Razzaq (Workers Party) - 1,531

Paul Leslie Clark (Independent) - 1,059

What the new MP had to say

Following the announcement of the result, Lucy addressed the room and said: “Northampton has voted for change. It’s the honour of my life to be elected as our MP. I’m so proud of Northampton and I’m so grateful to everyone who put their faith in me.

“But whether you voted for me or not, I want to assure you that I know what public service means. The hard work and the commitment that it demands. I promise that I will represent us here in Northampton North to the very best of my ability.

“There are some people to thank. First, my opponents, to the campaigns they have run. It takes guts to stand, now more than ever, and I want to pay tribute to Sir Michael Ellis who served Northampton North for 14 years.

“Thank you also to everyone who made this process run smoothly. The returning officer, electoral services, council staff and our local police force.

“To my team, and all our incredible volunteers who’ve knocked on doors with me through snow, heatwaves and driving rain. You are the best of Northampton and this victory is yours.

“And lastly to my family. I can’t mention you individually else, as you can tell, emotion will get the better of me. But needless to say were it not for you then I would not be here.

“I’m under no illusion whatsoever as to the scale of the work needed – the scale of change that people have told me they want. That change has begun this evening, and work I know will begin immediately under Keir Starmer with a focus on what it takes to give Britain and to give Northampton our future back. Thank you very much.”

Lucy Rigby spoke to the Chronicle & Echo and you can watch that interview at the top of this story.

Turnout figures and seat history

Northampton North saw a turnout of 55.51 percent, with 41,951 votes cast out of a possible 75,575. This is down on 2019, which saw a Northampton North turnout of 67.3 percent.

Conservative Sir Michael Ellis won by a majority of more than 5,500 back in 2019, which was more than 53 percent of the people who turned out to vote in Northampton North. Labour candidate Sally Keeble came second with 39.2 percent of the votes.

He held the seat from May 2010 and announced that he was standing down in May, ahead of this General Election.

The count for the four seats across West Northamptonshire – Northampton North, Northampton South, South Northants and Daventry – took place into the early hours of this morning at Kings Park Tennis Centre.