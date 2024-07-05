Mike Reader: Northampton South’s newly elected Labour MP vows to champion the town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Labour has overturned the Conservative vote in Northampton South, with Mike Reader netting 16,801 votes.

Mike Reader’s predecessor, Andrew Lewer, scored 12,819 tonight.

Mike told crowds - as his result was read out at King’s Park Tennis Centre, in Moulton - he would deliver growth Britain “desperately needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I promise you I’m going to get on with the job on Monday and start championing our town,” he said.

Mike Reader is the new MP for Northampton South. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

“We are a changed Labour Party and thank you for trusting us to change the country. We are realistic about the scale of the challenges ahead of us, there are no magic wands that can solve our problems overnight but with lazor focus on what Britain needs, guided by our five missions, we can tackle the issues facing our nation and deliver growth and renewal that Britain desperately needs.

“We don’t offer quick fixes, we don’t offer empty rhetoric, we offer a serious, considered approach to governance. Never again will we return to chaotic politics or sticking plaster politics we’ve seen in recent years.”

The Northampton South seat is only one of the four West Northamptonshire constituencies where the current MP has stood in this election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’m so proud of him’

Returning Officer, Anna Earnshaw, announced the results for the Northampton South constituency. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Katie, Mike’s wife, shed a few tears as her husband, the newly elected Northampton South MP, was elected.

How does it feel to have a husband who is now an MP? “I don’t know yet,” she giggled. “Maybe I’ll let you know on Monday.

She said she has been blown away by her husband’s work ethic throughout the election campaign - but what was most shocking, was her husband’s calmness today.

“I’ve been very involved in the campaign, we’ve definitely done it together and kept each other calm,” she told Chronicle & Echo.

Conservative Andrew Lewer has lost the Northampton South seat, which he has held since 2017. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

“Today he did a jigsaw puzzle to clear his brain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m so proud of him. I always know when he sets his mind to something he will do it.”

Northampton South results in full

Jill Hope (Lib Dems) 3,193

Andrew Lewer (Conservatives) 12,819

Tony Owens (Reform UK) 8,210

Mike Reader (Labour) 16,801

Katie Simpson (TUSC) 296

Simon Sneddon (Greens) 2,398

Penelope Tollitt (Climate) 98

What have constituency changes meant for the new MP?

The Northampton South constituency has seen one of the biggest changes across the county this election.

This is because boundary commissions, in England, are carried out every five years to ensure that populations across the country’s 650 constituencies remain consistent

As a result of the changes made to standardise the amount of people each MP represents, Northampton South has lost 38.7 percent of its original boundary to Northampton North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castle, Dallington, Spencer wards and King's Heath have been lost while some wards - including Duston and Far Cotton - remain the same.

The ward has expanded south, though. It has taken on an area of South Northants former constituency.

New areas included in the shake up are East Hunsbury, Wootton, Collingtree, Upton, Pineham Village and Great Houghton.

The northern boundary of the updated constituency runs along the River Nene, directly under the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What happened in the 2019 general election?

Mr Lewer won Northampton South with 51.2 percent of the vote share in 2019 general election - increasing his majority to 4,697 (11.5 percent).

The vote turnout in 2019 was 65.7 percent over Labour's 39.7 percent, Lib Dem's 6.1 percent, Green's three percent and zero percent for Brexit and other parties, respectively.

Last year's electorate in Northampton South included 62,163 people eligible to vote, with 40,835 votes cast