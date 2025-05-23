Labour calls for West Northamptonshire Council boss to take action as Reform refuses diversity training

Labour leaders on West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) have called for the chief executive to take action over the Reform UK administration’s decision to boycott equality and diversity training.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The letter, co-signed by Labour leader Sally Keeble and her deputy Bob Purser, comes after WNC leader Mark Arnull announced that his group would stand with Reform’s national policy and not attend diversity or climate training arranged by the council.

Councillors attended their first annual meeting last Thursday (May 15) after Reform won a majority on the local authority, making up 42 out of the 76 elected members in the chamber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Northants Labour has criticised the boycott, claiming that without the training, councillors would be less equipped to make decisions that comply with their equality duties and reduce public confidence in council services.

The Labour group councillors on West Northamptonshire Council, with former leader Wendy Randall, outside The Guildhall. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

The letter directed to chief executive Anna Earnshaw read: “The refusal of Reform councillors in West Northamptonshire to undertake equality and diversity training flies in the face of their legal duties as councillors. It also calls into question their commitment to ensure everyone gets equal access to council services.

“This will impact public confidence in the council’s services, especially among communities that have experienced discrimination and exclusion.”

Cllrs Keeble and Purser also warned of delays and extra costs to the council if its decisions are open to challenge. They further asked Ms Earnshaw what she would do to ensure that all members are “properly trained to make decisions about the services that are so crucial to the lives of people in West Northamptonshire”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Training is not compulsory, but has been ‘well attended’

Sally Keeble, Labour group leader for West Northamptonshire, said she could not support the new leader as they had not seen a local manifesto. (Image: Nadia Lincoln LDRS)

Responding to the calls, Anna Earnshaw, Chief Executive of West Northamptonshire Council, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “The council offers a range of training to all councillors with a focus on how members and officers can work together effectively to ensure we meet our public sector duties in the best interests of all our communities.

“Although this training is not compulsory and cannot be made mandatory, the sessions so far have been well attended by our councillors and the information covered is then made available for those who miss them.

“We will shortly be running a session on safe and legal decision-making which will cover the council’s equalities and public sector duties and anticipate this is well attended by members too.

“Whilst we would encourage our members to attend all the training, should they not do so, there are other ways that ensure members and officers comply with our duties and make lawful decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This includes ensuring all decisions and reports comply with our duties and consider any impacts, that legal and democratic services officers are always present at meetings, and that officers provide professional and informed advice on any planned decisions or announcements.

“Our code of conduct policy, that applies to all members, requires them to comply with equalities legislation in lawful decision making. Part of our governance processes includes work to ensure ethical frameworks are applied to decision making.”