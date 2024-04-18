Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jonathan Nunn, “strenuously denies” recent allegations made against him, according to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

The council has issued a statement this afternoon (Thursday April 18), following mounting pressure for the leader of the council to resign after BBC investigations published further allegations against Cllr Nunn, relating to domestic abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the council said Cllr Nunn has denied the allegations and added that the council are “not in a position to validate” what has been alleged. The authority has urged any individuals concerned to contact the police.

According to WNC, Jonathan Nunn - leader of the council - "strenuously denies" recent allegations.

The statement said: “We fully understand the concerns people will have in the light of the current media coverage relating to the serious allegations surrounding the leader of the council.

“The council is clear in our position that domestic abuse and violence of any kind, is totally unacceptable. We would always urge anyone who has been a victim of this to report this to the police or seek support from one our local domestic abuse support organisations. We are committed to working with and supporting our partners on tackling the issue of domestic abuse.

“We consider these as serious allegations that the leader has strenuously denied to us. As a council we are not in a position to validate them as that is a matter for the police but would encourage individuals concerned to report them to the police so that they can be investigated through the appropriate channels. This is the advice we have received from the police since the allegations began.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a democratic process relating to elected members such as the leader of the council and an extraordinary meeting is scheduled for May 9 to consider these issues. In the meantime our continued focus as a council is on our important work to deliver services across our community.”

The council leader was convicted and sentenced to a community order for an assault in 2004, however further allegations have come to light recently.

Opposition parties began calling for Cllr Nunn’s resignation last week following allegations in two national media publications. Pressure has continued to mount.

Following these calls, on Tuesday (April 16), it was confirmed that an extraordinary meeting has been scheduled for May 9 after eight WNC councillors backed a motion of 'no confidence' in Cllr Nunn. The meeting will allow councillors to debate and vote on whether they have confidence in the current leader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This morning Conservative Councillor James Hill also, publicly, called for Cllr Nunn to resign, despite previously supporting him.

Councillor Nunn previously said on Thursday (April 11): “I have always been open and honest about the fact that 20 years ago I received a conviction for assault and a community order – I have spoken publicly about this before and this has also been a matter of public record for many years, since before I was elected as a borough and now a unitary councillor by members of the public and became council leader.

“Domestic abuse is never acceptable and I regret my past mistakes. This past behaviour is not something I am proud of, and in the many years that have since passed I have worked hard to make up for the past by trying to contribute something positive.

"Central to this has been working hard as a councillor to put as much as I can back into my local community, helping me to see new and fresh perspectives that have helped me to grow as a person."

The council leader has made no further comment, as yet.

Support available for domestic abuse in West Northants

VOICE – call 0300 303 1965

You can also download the Voice Home Support Hub app

EVE - Women's Refuge in Northampton – call 01604 230311