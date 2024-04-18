Northampton councillor calls for council leader to step down as pressure mounts following further allegations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pressure is mounting on the leader of West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to step down, following further allegations.

Over the last week, calls have been made for Councillor Jonathan Nunn to resign from his position at the top of WNC.

This morning (Thursday April 18), after BBC investigations published further allegations against the council leader, pressure continues to mount. Cllr Nunn denies the allegations.

However, a leading Conservative councillor, who was previously supporting Cllr Nunn, has now said he is “deeply troubled” by the allegations and has called for Cllr Nunn to step down.

Councillor James Hill, representing Billing & Rectory Farm, posted on X this morning that he found "it necessary to withdraw my support for Jonathan Nunn as West Northants Council Leader" following the allegations published by the BBC.

“Furthermore, I am convinced that the council's essential operations cannot proceed smoothly with Jonathan in his current position which I now believe is untenable.

“The controversy has become a significant distraction for both councillors and officers alike.

Leader of the council, Jonathan Nunn, has been "urged" to step down by a fellow councillor, following further allegations.

“I strongly urge Jonathan to prioritise the welfare of the people of West Northants Council and step down from his role.”

Opposition parties began calling for Cllr Nunn’s resignation last week following allegations in two national media publications.

Following these calls, on Tuesday (April 16), it was confirmed that an extraordinary meeting has been scheduled for May 9 after eight WNC councillors backed a motion of 'no confidence' in Cllr Nunn. The meeting will allow councillors to debate and vote on whether they have confidence in the current leader.

Councillor Nunn previously said on Thursday (April 11): “I have always been open and honest about the fact that 20 years ago I received a conviction for assault and a community order – I have spoken publicly about this before and this has also been a matter of public record for many years, since before I was elected as a borough and now a unitary councillor by members of the public and became council leader.

“Domestic abuse is never acceptable and I regret my past mistakes. This past behaviour is not something I am proud of, and in the many years that have since passed I have worked hard to make up for the past by trying to contribute something positive.

"Central to this has been working hard as a councillor to put as much as I can back into my local community, helping me to see new and fresh perspectives that have helped me to grow as a person."

Cllr Nunn says the allegations are part of a “campaign of harassment” against him. Northamptonshire Police confirmed they are looking into the report.

The council leader was convicted and sentenced to a community order for an assault in 2004.