'I’ve been trying to rebuild my life and now they’re knocking it all down again': Homeless man joins campaign to save NAASH

A homeless man has joined the campaign to save a homeless service in Northampton, which has closed following a dispute with the council.

Campaigners Northampton Against Cuts held a protest over the weekend to support the Northampton Association for Accommodation of the Single Homeless (NAASH).

As reported by the Chronicle & Echo last week, NAASH, which has provided temporary accommodation and support for single homeless people for more than 20 years, has entered formal liquidation after West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) stopped paying housing benefit for tenants in NAASH properties.

WNC says it was “forced to stop” the payments as the claims made by the charity on behalf of tenants “did not meet the government guidelines”. However, NAASH says it has provided WNC with evidence of support for nearly 400 claims dating back to April 2023.

More than 200 people are currently relying on NAASH’s services and are now at risk of losing their place to say. The council says it is “taking steps to support tenants who may be at risk of eviction or homelessness”.

The decision has been criticised by the campaign group, Northampton Against Cuts, describing it as “brutal”.

"For more than 30 years, NAASH provided shelter, safety, and support for some of the town’s most vulnerable people,” a spokesperson said.

"For many, the closure of NAASH stands as the defining mark of the council’s short rule: a reminder that policy decisions, however swift, leave real human consequences behind.”

The campaign group has highlighted the concerns raised by one homeless man who has been staying in temporary accommodation run by the Northampton Association for Accommodation of the Single Homeless (NAASH), 55-year-old Billy.

"For Billy, the charity’s closure is more than just the loss of a roof. It is the loss of stability, dignity, and safety. After years of battling illness and unemployment, he finally found some support through NAASH. Now, with the council withdrawing funding, he fears he will be back on the streets within days,” the spokesperson said.

Billy told the campaign group: “They’re closing the doors and I’ve got nowhere left to go.

“They say they want to save money, but what about saving lives? We’re not cared for! I’ve been trying to rebuild my life and now they’re knocking it all down again.

“I know what it’s like out there. Sleeping rough isn’t just cold, it’s scary. You don’t sleep properly because you’re always scared. The council might think this is just about budgets, but for us, it’s about survival.”

“I just want a chance. Somewhere safe. Somewhere to belong. Isn’t that what everyone deserves?”

Speaking last week, Theresa Kelly, service director at NAASH, said: “WNC issued a public statement citing financial pressures and the need to prioritise ‘value for money’ in their services. If they are familiar with NAASH, they would recognise that the charity has consistently delivered considerable value for money. This development reflects a troubling prioritisation of financial concerns over the wellbeing of our residents.”

The council said the decision ultimately came down to the authority needing to follow guidelines.

Councillor Charlie Hastie, cabinet member for housing and communities, said: “The decision to close has followed a long period of discussion and negotiation related to housing benefit claimed for tenants’ support at the properties. The council was forced to stop paying this when it became clear that the claims did not meet the government guidelines.”