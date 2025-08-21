Eviction fears as Northampton homeless charity announces closure following funding dispute with council

A Northampton homeless charity has announced its closure, following a funding dispute with West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), leaving hundreds in fear of eviction.

Northampton Association for Accommodation for Single Homeless (NAASH), which has provided temporary accommodation and support for single homeless people for more than 20 years, has entered formal liquidation after West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) stopped paying housing benefit for tenants in NAASH properties.

WNC says it was “forced to stop” the payments as the claims made by the charity on behalf of tenants “did not meet the government guidelines”. However, NAASH says it has provided WNC with evidence of support for nearly 400 claims dating back to April 2023.

More than 200 people are currently relying on NAASH’s services and are now at risk of losing their place to say. The council says it is “taking steps to support tenants who may be at risk of eviction or homelessness”.

Theresa Kelly, service director at NAASH, said: “The situation has placed considerable strain on both staff and customers, particularly as no rent payments were being received since March 2025.

“This situation has significantly damaged our longstanding partnership with the council, with whom NAASH has collaborated for the past 18 years. NAASH has continuously adapted to support NBC/WNC, including recently asking for NAASH to take on additional properties, when other services exited the market.

“Furthermore, WNC issued a public statement citing financial pressures and the need to prioritize ‘value for money’ in their services. If they are familiar with NAASH, they would recognise that the charity has consistently delivered considerable value for money. This development reflects a troubling prioritisation of financial concerns over the wellbeing of our residents.”

Theresa added that NAASH is continuing to look at options whereby customers keep their tenancies.

The council said the decision ultimately came down to the authority needing to follow guidelines.

Councillor Charlie Hastie, cabinet member for housing and communities, said: “The decision to close has followed a long period of discussion and negotiation related to housing benefit claimed for tenants’ support at the properties. The council was forced to stop paying this when it became clear that the claims did not meet the government guidelines.

“We have been working for a long time to try to resolve the issues over housing benefit, but ultimately we must follow the guidelines.

“The decision to now close and possibly evict residents is NAASH's alone. That said where it is reasonable for us to step in and provide help to our residents, we absolutely will. We are actively engaging with other providers to ensure there is support available to help residents through this difficult time.

“We recognise the deep anxiety this situation causes for people with complex health and personal challenges. Safeguarding vulnerable residents is our priority. We are working directly with individuals to ensure continuity of care and accommodation, and to connect them with appropriate health and support services."

WNC is encouraging anyone affected to seek advice as early as possible.

Residents who are at risk of homelessness can contact the council’s housing team via the self-referral portal or visit their offices in Northampton, Daventry or Towcester from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.